KGL’s Alex Dadey Receives Forbes Best of Africa Award

Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, has been honored with the Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership and Innovation Award at a high-profile Leadership and Philanthropy Forum held at the House of Lords in London.

The award was presented by Mark A. Furlong, President of Custom Solutions Media for Forbes Media, who commended Dadey’s achievements in steering KGL Group to remarkable technological heights.

The official citation praised Dadey’s transformative leadership, noting his success in leading KGL Group’s expansion into digital solutions, fintech, and technology-driven platforms that have revolutionized Ghana’s lottery and gaming industry while fostering financial inclusion. Under his stewardship, the company has risen to become a leading African corporate brand, exemplifying innovation, social impact, and sustainable business practices.

Receiving the award alongside his wife and children, Dadey expressed gratitude while encouraging diaspora Africans to return home and contribute to the continent’s development.

“I am truly humbled by this recognition,” Dadey said. He thanked the Forbes team and acknowledged the dedication of KGL Group’s Board, Management, and Staff for making the achievement possible.

Dadey revealed that after living in London for over 20 years, he made the decision to return to Ghana to serve and create impact. Ten years later, he has built one of Ghana’s most successful technology-driven businesses, a journey he said he’s honored Forbes has recognized.

The Forbes Best of Africa Awards celebrate visionary business leaders building globally competitive enterprises while making significant contributions to Africa’s economic and social development.

Other distinguished honorees included Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BOI), the country’s oldest and largest development finance institution, and Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Group CEO of Konga, renowned for advancing e-commerce, digital infrastructure, and payments across emerging markets.

Beyond corporate success, Dadey has achieved significantly in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects in Ghana. KGL Group sponsored the Ghana Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and is constructing a multimillion-dollar ultra-modern mental health facility in the Ashanti Region in partnership with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The company has also provided free incubators to various hospitals in Ghana and contributes GHS 3 million annually to support the Stabilization Fund of the National Lottery Authority (NLA). An additional GHS 2 million goes annually to the NLA Good Causes Foundation.

KGL Group’s philanthropic portfolio extends to scholarships for orphans and destitute children, along with sponsorship packages for various charity organizations across Ghana and Africa. The company is currently taking steps to partner with Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, a landmark initiative of President John Mahama.

MahamaCares aims to provide financial assistance to individuals living with chronic diseases across Ghana. The initiative seeks to cover the cost of care and medication for non-communicable diseases not currently included under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). It also plans to invest in health infrastructure, medical equipment, specialist training, and research to enhance access to quality healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Dadey’s recognition comes at a time when African business leaders are increasingly being celebrated for combining commercial success with social impact. His journey from the diaspora back to Ghana represents a growing trend of skilled professionals returning to drive continental development.

The House of Lords venue underscored the international significance of the achievement, bringing together leaders from across Africa and the global business community. For KGL Group, the award represents validation of a business model that prioritizes both profit and purpose.

As African economies continue diversifying and technology sectors expand, leaders like Dadey are setting benchmarks for how corporations can contribute meaningfully to national development while maintaining competitive business operations.