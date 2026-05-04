PDS Scandal Deepens as Philip Ayensu, Viraj Phat, Sophia Korkor, Justice Menka-Premoh Nabbed by BNI

The Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) has arrested four individuals linked to Power Distribution Services (PDS) as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged transfer of large sums of money believed to belong to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed the development in a Facebook post on Monday, May 4, 2026. The arrests form part of efforts under the government’s Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) initiative.

According to Kwakye Ofosu, the individuals arrested are Philip Ayensu, Viraj Phat, Sophia Korkor, and Justice Menka-Premoh.

“The Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) arrested the following persons affiliated to PDS last week as part of investigations into the transfer of large sums of money believed to belong to ECG,” he stated.

Despite the arrests, Kwakye Ofosu noted that the four suspects have since been granted bail as investigations continue.

“The quartet have since been given bail pending further investigations,” he added.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that multiple cases related to the ORAL initiative are currently before the courts. He indicated that seven cases are already in court, with five additional cases ready to be filed.

Addressing concerns over delays in prosecution, the president emphasized that he cannot interfere in judicial processes due to the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

“Once the investigations have been completed and cases are filed in court, it is my wish that they are heard expeditiously. However, I cannot interfere because I represent the executive arm of government, while the judiciary operates independently,” he explained.

Mahama further disclosed that engagements have been held with the Chief Justice to explore ways of ensuring timely hearings without compromising judicial independence.

The investigations into the alleged ECG funds scandal remain ongoing, with authorities expected to pursue further legal action as more evidence emerges.