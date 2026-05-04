Ghanaian Afua Sam marks 20 years of fashion with STUDIO D’MAXSI DESIGNS

Celebrated fashion designer Afua Sam is marking a major milestone this June as her notable fashion house, STUDIO D’MAXSI DESIGNS, celebrates its 20th anniversary, capping two decades of fashion rooted in style and impact-making.

Afua started with a single sewing machine and a self-taught skill set, which has now evolved into an internationally recognised label known for its craftsmanship, elegance, and social impact. In a conversation with TheAfricanDream.net, Afua reflected on the journey from humble beginnings to global recognition.

“When I started, I didn’t have access to everything I needed, but I had clarity about what I wanted to build,” she said. “This journey has been about growth and staying anchored in purpose.”

Over the years, Afua has positioned her brand at the intersection of fashion and advocacy. Through her work, she has supported causes ranging from education and poverty relief to domestic violence awareness, breast cancer advocacy, anti-bullying campaigns, and animal welfare.

Her designs have been featured in leading publications including Vogue, Marie Claire, Essence, and Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), while also appearing on international, national, and regional television platforms. Over the years, her clientele has grown to include Hollywood actresses, musicians, corporate executives, and influential figures.

She has made numerous TV appearances in the USA and internationally, including FOX5 ATLANTA, POTIAL TV Show, WUSA9 news, FOX5DC news, Good Day Baltimore, ABC7 News, Living Social DMV and FOX45 Baltimore. Media appearances in Ghana include METRO TV, Show Biz Entertainment, GHONE TV, Xpressive, AgooTV, ASSASE Radio, and JOY FM 99.7.

“For me, fashion is about creating meaning,” Afua told TheAfricanDream.net in an exclusive remark. “If my work doesn’t impact lives or shift conversations, then it’s incomplete.”

In 2026, Afua received the Art in Motion Fashion Icon Award at the Caribbean and African Women of Impact Honours in the United States. She was also recognised in London by Divas of Colour as a Distinguished Creative Visionary Fashion Designer.

Afua has also worked with talented celebrity stylists, such as Lana Rae, Maggy Francoi, Joy Kingsley Ibeh, Germane G, Michele Lopez, and Logan Renee, just to name a few. Afua’s designs have been seen in Essence, WWD, Marie Claire, District FRAY, DC Luxury, Monarch Magazine, Glamour, C Hub Magazine London, The Washington Post, and more.

Afua worked with “The Washington Performing Arts” at The Kennedy Centre in celebration of Dr Martin Luther King by Children of The Gospel Choir. She was also among the featured designers at the inaugural runway showcase of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, participating in events such as the Pink Tie Party and the festival parade. Despite the recognition, Afua remains focused on impact and legacy.

“The real success is not in how far your designs travel, but in how deeply they impact,” she said in another exclusive comment to TheAfricanDream.net. “I want to be remembered for building something that mattered to people, to communities, and to the next generation.”

As STUDIO D’MAXSI DESIGNS enters its third decade, Sam says her focus is shifting toward mentorship, innovation, and empowering emerging creatives to see fashion as both an art form and a tool for change.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the brand will host a series of activities throughout June, including digital campaigns, community engagements, and collaborative storytelling initiatives.

Industry professionals, creatives, and supporters who have been part of the brand’s journey are expected to take part in the celebrations. Afua sees milestones as less about longevity and more about intention. “Twenty years is significant,” she said, “but what matters most is what those years have stood for.”

Using her skills to help those whose lives would be enriched by it, Afua’s brand’s mission is to “be bold and chic at the same time”. She believes her life story illustrates what can happen when one is not afraid to go after their dreams regardless of the odds.

Written by Oral Ofori