Parliament passes anti-LGBT bill with new exemptions

Ghana’s Parliament on Friday, May 29, 2026, passed the re-introduced Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, widely known as the anti-LGBT bill, which seeks to criminalise same-sex relations and related activities.

Lawmakers approved the bill with fresh amendments that shield certain professionals from prosecution. Individuals offering legal advice or representation to people identified as LGBT will not face sanctions under the law.

The amendments also protect journalists and media organisations reporting on LGBT-related issues as part of their work, alongside medical, psychological, and counselling professionals providing services to affected individuals. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga said the exemptions were meant to safeguard legitimate professional duties.

The Minority Caucus opposed the changes, arguing they implied the earlier version of the bill, previously sent for presidential assent, was flawed and needed substantial revision. Parliament passed the legislation despite those objections.

The bill now moves to the next stage of the process, which includes presidential consideration. An earlier version cleared Parliament in February 2024 but lapsed without the assent of then-President Nana Akufo-Addo, who cited concerns about human rights and the rule of law.

The current bill was reintroduced as a private member’s bill and underwent committee review before Friday’s vote. It has drawn sharp domestic and international debate, with rights groups warning it conflicts with constitutional and international protections, while backers frame it as a defence of Ghanaian family values.