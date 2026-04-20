Oyster Agribusiness Honours 40 Farmers, Eyes 10,000 Acres in 2026 Season

Oyster Agribusiness has recognised more than 40 farmers at its 2026 Farmers’ Durbar in Kintampo, celebrating standout producers across two cropping seasons while announcing an ambitious push to expand its footprint and diversify into new agricultural sectors.

The annual event, held in the Bono East Region, drew over 650 farmers, development partners and municipal officials. Twelve farmers were honoured as top performers across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, receiving awards including tricycles, motorbikes, deep freezers, planters, fertiliser applicators and knapsack sprayers. Persons with disabilities received targeted support including wheelchairs, reflecting the company’s stated commitment to inclusion.

For the 2024 season, Nana Edmund A. Kandituo of Kyinya was named Overall Best Farmer after producing 246 bags of sorghum. Tiwaa Felicia of Kobeda No. 2 won Best Female Farmer, while Haruna Duut of the same community was adjudged Best Farmer with Disability with a yield of 68.4 bags. Likpaam Mamey recorded the highest yield per acre at 27.72 bags.

In the 2025 season, Mohammed Ahmed of Kawanpe emerged as Overall Best Farmer with 304 bags. Dora Yeboah of Bantama was named Best Female Farmer with 94.16 bags, and Ibrahim Ibn-Iddrisu of Kadelso won Best New Farmer with 190.38 bags. Other recognised farmers included Kofi Mwene as Best Youth Farmer with 138 bags, Jaboni Ninboti as Best First Season Farmer, Diekuu Alosius as Best Farmer with Disability, and Alice Ankomah for highest yield per acre.

Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Bidzakin, Esq. said the company’s model is built on combining input support, climate-smart training and guaranteed market access. “Our approach is to build a resilient and inclusive agricultural ecosystem where farmers are not only supported to produce but are assured of markets and opportunities to increase their incomes,” she said, adding that women, youth and persons with disabilities remain a priority in programme design.

She disclosed that Oyster Agribusiness is expanding beyond staple crops into vegetable farming, poultry, livestock and aquaculture, and is scaling value addition through products such as tuo zaafi flour, peanuts, gari and melon seeds to unlock higher market value.

The company’s growth trajectory has been striking. From 64 farmers cultivating 182 acres in 2022, the programme grew to 1,409 farmers across 5,000 acres in 2024, and 2,470 farmers on 8,129 acres in 2025 across 10 districts in Bono East. The company has since extended its reach to the Ejura-Sekyedumase and Mampong municipalities in the Ashanti Region, supporting around 30,000 farmers annually. In 2026, approximately 2,500 farmers have already registered to cultivate nearly 10,000 acres in the major rainy season across 120 communities.

Bono East Regional Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, James Adu, commended the company’s contribution and said the Ministry would integrate Oyster Agribusiness’ activities into its monitoring framework. “As we celebrate the dedication of our farmers, it is important that all stakeholders, government, private sector and development partners, strengthen collaboration to address persistent challenges including market access, infrastructure gaps and climate risks,” he said.

Beneficiary farmers shared testimonials at the event. Gifty Awuni from Nyamebekyere said her yields and income had improved significantly since joining the programme in 2023, while award winner Haruna Duut noted that increased production had enabled him to better support his family and fund his children’s education.