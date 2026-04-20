Mr P Drops Shared Birthday with Twin Brother in Deepest Split Yet

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has formally renounced the birthday he has shared with his twin brother Paul Okoye for 44 years, announcing that he will no longer mark November 18 as his celebration date in what many observers are reading as the most pointed public gesture yet in their increasingly bitter falling out.

In a post shared via his X account on Monday, Okoye declared that November 18 would no longer be recognised as his birthday. “I’m making it official. November 18th is no longer my birthday celebration date. Please note that I will not be accepting any messages or gifts on that day,” he wrote. He added: “My birthday will now be celebrated on November 30th. This is a personal decision, and I truly appreciate your understanding.”

The twins, born on November 18, 1981, had traditionally celebrated together for much of their careers, often publicly, as an extension of the P-Square identity that made them one of Nigeria’s most beloved music acts.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of what has become an exhausting and increasingly bitter falling out between the brothers. The fact that Peter is now separating even that from their shared history signals that the current estrangement runs considerably deeper than either party has been willing to fully acknowledge.

Both brothers rose to fame as P-Square, dominating African pop music in the 2000s and early 2010s. The twins first parted ways in 2017 after disagreements over management, finances, and creative direction. Although they reunited in 2021, the reconciliation did not last, and both artistes returned to their solo careers.

The second breakdown proved far more acrimonious, with Peter accusing Paul and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, of marginalization and financial misconduct, while Paul alleged that Peter had initiated action against him through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Paul has since aligned himself with Jude, deepening the rift within the family.

Neither Paul Okoye nor representatives of the family had issued a response to the birthday announcement at the time of this report.