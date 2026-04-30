Oti Chief Gives Police Until May 4 to Act on Beposo Killings

A traditional ruler in the Oti Region has issued a stark warning to police, threatening reprisal action if officers fail to arrest those responsible for a deadly land clash at Beposo in the Krachi Nchumburu District by Monday, May 4, 2026.

The Adontenhene of Bejamsi, Nana Daniel Addo, issued the ultimatum on Wednesday after confirming that the identities of suspects have already been handed to police, yet no arrests have been made since the violence erupted between two Konkomba farming groups over disputed farmland.

One person died in the clash and six others were wounded. The injured are receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Krachi District Hospital, and Chinderi Hospital, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Chinderi Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination. Several houses were burnt, thousands of tubers of yam destroyed, motorcycles set ablaze, and other property damaged.

Krachi Nchumburu District Chief Executive Martin Kofi Anato, who confirmed the incident to Onua News on Wednesday, explained that the violence was rooted in a land dispute that had been active since 2023. He said the District Security Council (DISEC) had referred the matter to local chiefs for mediation, and the chiefs subsequently placed an embargo on the contested land, barring both factions from farming on it. One group defied the embargo and entered the land, prompting the other to follow, and the confrontation that followed turned deadly.

Mr. Anato said a DISEC meeting attended by Oti Regional Minister John Kwadwo Gyapong and Krachi Nchumburu Member of Parliament Solomon Kuyon resolved that those behind the violence must be arrested. However, as of Wednesday, police had taken no action.

The Chinderi District Police Commander, Matthew Kwadwo Akantoshie, confirmed that investigations are ongoing, while the Oti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) John Nchor, declined to comment, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing probe.

Nana Daniel Addo warned that the community’s patience has limits. “We cannot take the law into our own hands,” he said, “but they are known people and their names have been given to the police.” He put Monday as the deadline for police action.

Calm has been partially restored in Beposo, though tensions remain high as residents mourn casualties and assess the scale of property losses.