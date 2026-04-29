Cocoa Prices Slide on Weak Demand and Ample Supplies

Cocoa prices fell sharply this week, pressured by a combination of rising global inventories, weakening chocolate consumption in key markets, and disappointing grinding data from Europe and North America, even as drought in West Africa and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz provide some underlying price support.

Cocoa futures have been range-bound around $3,400 per tonne, close to the lowest since 2023, as traders weigh signs of weak global demand against prospects of ample supply. Cumulative data from the Ivory Coast showed that farmers shipped 1.51 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cocoa to ports in the current marketing year from October 1, 2025 through April 19, 2026, up 0.7% from the same period a year ago. ICE-monitored cocoa inventories have climbed to a 20-month high of 2,632,357 bags, reinforcing the bearish supply picture.

Demand signals are equally discouraging. Circana data published on April 14 showed that chocolate candy sales in North America in the 13 weeks ending March 22 fell 1.3% year on year. Bloomberg Intelligence also reported that chocolate sales during the Easter holiday, typically one of the strongest seasonal periods for the industry, declined approximately 5% from a year earlier. On the processing side, the European Cocoa Association reported that first-quarter European cocoa grindings fell 7.8% year on year to 325,895 metric tonnes (MT), the lowest first-quarter reading in 17 years and worse than market expectations of a 6% decline. The National Confectioners Association similarly reported that North American first-quarter cocoa grindings fell 3.8% year on year to 106,087 MT.

The one bright spot in demand came from Asia. The Cocoa Association of Asia reported that first-quarter Asian cocoa grindings rose 5.2% year on year to 223,503 MT, significantly outperforming expectations of a 6.7% decline, pointing to growing appetite for chocolate products across the region.

On the supply side, structural challenges continue to lend the market some support. Drought conditions remain severe across the two largest cocoa-producing countries. According to the African Flood and Drought Monitor, as of late March, drought blanketed more than half of the Ivory Coast and approximately two-thirds of Ghana. The Ivory Coast has projected that its cocoa output in 2025/26 will fall 10.8% year on year to 1.65 MMT. Nigerian cocoa production is also expected to decline 11% year on year to 305,000 MT in 2025/26, and Nigerian cocoa exports in February fell 4.6% year on year to 40,110 MT.

Both Ghana and the Ivory Coast have made significant cuts to farmgate prices for the current crop year. Ghana reduced the official price paid to farmers by nearly 30%, while the Ivory Coast announced a 57% reduction that took effect at the start of the mid-crop harvest this month. The Ivory Coast and Ghana together account for more than half of global cocoa output.

The Hormuz closure adds a logistical layer of risk by disrupting fertiliser supply chains and pushing up shipping rates, insurance costs, and fuel prices, raising the cost burden for cocoa importers. On the balance of supply projections, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) raised its global 2024/25 cocoa surplus estimate in March to 75,000 MT from 49,000 MT, while StoneX has forecast surpluses of 287,000 MT in 2025/26 and 267,000 MT in 2026/27.