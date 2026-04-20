OPEC to Launch 2026 Annual Statistical Bulletin on April 29

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will release its 2026 Annual Statistical Bulletin on Wednesday, April 29, providing the global energy industry and policymakers with a comprehensive update on oil market data, supply and demand trends, and economic indicators.

The bulletin will be launched at 14:00 at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna via videoconference. Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais will present key findings, followed by a discussion session with experts from the Secretariat’s Research Division.

First published in 1965, the Annual Statistical Bulletin is one of OPEC’s flagship publications, providing data on the global energy and oil industries alongside key economic indicators. It serves as a reference source for policymakers, decision-makers, academics and analysts.

Commenting on the release, Secretary General Al Ghais said the bulletin had become a key tool for stakeholders across the industry. “The importance of reliable, timely and accessible data in supporting decision-making, research and policy development is evident,” he said. “OPEC has strived since its founding to enhance its practices related to data collection, processing and dissemination in the interest of transparency and oil market stability.”

The bulletin will be available as an interactive version and in PDF format on the OPEC website, as well as through a Smart App compatible with iOS and Android platforms. Additional details will be available after the launch.

The 2026 edition arrives as global oil markets remain highly volatile, with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East having significantly disrupted energy supply chains and pushed crude prices sharply higher since the start of the year.