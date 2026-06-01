Olam Agri’s Biswas Named Agribusiness CEO of Year

Baibhav Biswas, Country Head of Olam Agri Ghana, has won CEO of the Year in Agribusiness at the 2026 Ghana CEO Summit in Accra.

The honour, part of the Ghana CEO Excellence Awards, recognises business leaders driving measurable contributions to the country’s economic growth. Judges cited Biswas for expanding Olam Agri Ghana’s operations in ways that strengthen national food security and the industrialisation agenda.

Under his leadership, the company commissioned Ghana’s first purpose built pasta manufacturing facility, a US$40 million investment that anchors local food processing and import substitution. The plant produces the First Choice Premium Spaghetti range, adds domestic value and creates jobs across manufacturing, logistics and distribution.

Biswas has also deepened Olam Agri Ghana’s ties with the country’s baking industry. Working with bakers, distributors and trade partners, the company has reinforced the supply chain for locally produced flour while backing skills development in the sector.

That focus extends to the Raising Generations Initiative, a baking school and scholarship programme run with the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service. The scheme equips young people with technical and entrepreneurial skills aligned to industry needs.

“This recognition belongs to our team and the communities we work with,” Biswas said.

This year’s Summit ran under the theme of accelerating Ghana’s economic transformation through leadership, technology and industrialisation. It convened heads of state, investors and senior policymakers, with President John Dramani Mahama stressing the need to move from economic stabilisation toward long term structural transformation driven by industrialisation and innovation.

The Ghana CEO Summit remains one of West Africa’s leading platforms for executive dialogue, bringing together business leaders, policymakers and investors to shape strategies for the country’s competitiveness and sustainable development.