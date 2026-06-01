Telecel Ghana Begins Nationwide Network Expansion Drive

Telecel Ghana has launched a nationwide network expansion at Madina in Accra, deploying new wireless technology to boost speed, capacity and reliability for customers across the country.

The rollout began at the operator’s mast near the Madina Social Welfare area, where engineers in reflective vests installed equipment designed to lift network performance in the surrounding catchment. It delivers on a pledge by Chief Executive Officer Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, who promised in a March media interview that major infrastructure improvements would start in the second quarter.

Director of Technology Ebenezer Siebu said the company is fitting newer technologies to expand capacity and ease congestion along its busiest data corridors.

“We are building extra capacity on this site to reduce congestion,” Siebu said.

He said similar upgrades will reach more than 100 high traffic sites this year, while over 1,000 sites nationwide undergo varying levels of enhancement under the wider modernisation programme. Telecel’s health and safety team monitored the launch, reminding engineers and contractors from Huawei to follow safe work practices throughout.

Head of Networks Anthony Sam said the investment goes beyond installing hardware, framing the drive as a commitment to give communities better value from improved connectivity.

In Madina, the works offered residents visible proof that upgrades are underway. Adiza, a nursing mother who streams social media videos daily, welcomed the prospect of faster speeds once the site goes live.

The programme is built to meet surging mobile data demand and ready the network for future technologies and digital services. Since rebranding to Telecel Ghana, the operator has grown its footprint from roughly 5,000 sites to about 9,000 nationwide, one of the industry’s most ambitious capacity drives. As engineers calibrated antennas and tested equipment above the Madina skyline, the push signalled a clear move toward a stronger, future ready network for millions of subscribers.