Nzema Chief Hails Adamus Revocation, Warns Government Not to Back Down

The Omanhene of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty Awulae Blay IX, has broken his silence on the revocation of Adamus Resources Limited’s mining leases, describing the government’s action as a long-overdue liberation for communities whose lands and water bodies have suffered years of environmental destruction.

Speaking to a packed gathering of elders, youth, and press at the Saa Nyamenle Royal Palace in Atuabo on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Awulae Blay IX confirmed that the government officially cancelled the mining leases covering the Akango, Salman, and Nkroful concessions on April 26, three days earlier.

“The elephant has been removed from our bowl of rice,” the Paramount Chief declared to applause. “The nightmare is over.”

The Omanhene detailed the findings that led to the revocation, citing illegal subcontracting of mining operations without ministerial approval, the involvement of Chinese nationals in galamsey activities on the concessions, and systematic environmental violations including mining without valid Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) permits and approved operating plans. “We saw foreign excavators tearing apart our ancestral lands while the company looked the other way,” he said.

Awulae Blay IX praised President John Dramani Mahama and Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for what he called a courageous stand against corporate impunity. He also anticipating legal challenges from Adamus Resources, issuing a direct warning to the government not to reinstate the licence under any pressure. “Do not negotiate with those who poisoned our waters,” he said.

The Omanhene issued three concrete directives from the chieftaincy: that security forces currently deployed on the Adamus concession must remain until all equipment is removed; that the EPA must be invited immediately to assess environmental damage and hold the company liable for restoration costs; and that community chiefs must prevent illegal miners from exploiting the void left by the company’s exit.

Addressing local youth directly, Awulae Blay IX warned against returning to the pits. “Let us protect the land so that the land will protect us,” he said, promising to pursue Community Mining Schemes (CMS) as a responsible alternative.

The revocation comes with the government reserving the right to pursue criminal prosecution against Adamus Resources, its directors, and management under the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995), without prejudice to the lease cancellation.