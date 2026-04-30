Lawyer Warns Towing Policy Will Burden Commercial Transport Operators

A lawyer and former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah, has raised concerns that a proposed compulsory vehicle towing policy being advanced under the current administration could deepen financial hardship for commercial transport operators, particularly taxi and trotro drivers already stretched by rising operating costs.

Speaking on the proposal, Lawyer Twum Barimah argued that mandating subscription to towing services would add another layer of expense on drivers who are simultaneously contending with high fuel prices, expensive spare parts, roadworthy certificate fees, and general vehicle maintenance costs. He stressed that the timing and structure of the policy require careful thought before any implementation moves forward.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) Director-General Abraham Amaliba had earlier confirmed that the policy will make it mandatory for every vehicle owner to subscribe to a towing service, similar to how motorists already subscribe to insurance. He explained that if a car breaks down in the city centre, the owner must call their towing company within 30 minutes.

A revised Legislative Instrument (LI) currently before Parliament would require all vehicle owners to register with towing companies, creating a formal obligation to ensure broken-down vehicles are cleared from roads promptly. Under the proposed rules, the NRSA would be empowered to tow stalled vehicles directly if owners fail to act within a stipulated timeframe.

The reform is linked in public discourse to the broader Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2025, widely referred to as the Okada law, which seeks to modernise Ghana’s transport regulations, including provisions on commercial motorcycle operations, alcohol limits for drivers, and updated vehicle safety standards.

Proponents of the towing policy argue it will reduce road congestion caused by abandoned broken-down vehicles, improve emergency response times, and strengthen overall road safety management across the country’s major roads.

However, Lawyer Twum Barimah emphasised that the government must conduct thorough stakeholder engagement before the policy takes effect. He warned that without adequate consultation, the policy risks creating unintended hardship and triggering resistance from within the transport sector.

Transport unions and driver associations have echoed those concerns, urging both Majority and Minority members of Parliament to examine the policy’s financial implications thoroughly. They have called on the government to ensure that road safety objectives are pursued in a manner that does not ignore the economic realities confronting Ghana’s commercial drivers.

The NRSA has indicated that a previous attempt to introduce a compulsory towing levy was met with strong public resistance due to concerns about fairness and the decision to award the service to a single provider, and that the new approach would give motorists the freedom to choose from a list of certified service providers.