Nungua Fills Sacred Pots in 2nd ‘Dudɔ Mli Nu Woo Kusum’

The 2026 Nungua Kplejoo Homowo celebrations advanced on Sunday as priests, priestesses and traditional officers performed the second “Dudɔ Mli Nu Woo Kusum” — the filling of sacred pots with holy water for the festival.

The exercise, led by Wor-Dukun Yoonaa Yoomo Ayemoede, saw a team clad in all-white attire and barefooted journey to a sacred site at dawn to fetch water for the rites. They moved in a single line to and from the site amid singing and chanting of traditional songs.

Speaking after the rite, Tɛtsɛ Nii Kofi Bortey Frankwa II, Nungua Mankralo Shoɔnɔtalɔ, Oyibi Gɔŋteŋ Maŋtsɛ and Chairman of the 2026 Nungua Kplejoo Planning Committee, thanked the people of Nungua and traditional leaders, including Wor-Lumor Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru, Gborbu Wulomo Shitse and Overlord of the Ga-Dangme State; King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, Nungua Mantse and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs; the Nungua Mankralo and the Nungua Akwashongtse.

“Today, we’ve been able to conduct our second filling of the traditional pot with holy water — Dudɔ Mli Nu Woo Kusum — which is to ensure that all the sacred pots are filled with the sacred water for the entire festival period and rites,” Tɛtsɛ Frankwa II said.

He explained that the water is used for prayers, to prepare meals for the deities, and to prepare “nmaada” used to pour libation during the festival. “By our tradition and custom, all pots, even in our houses, when traditional events are coming on, need to be filled so that same water will be used to feed the deities when they come,” he said.

Tɛtsɛ Frankwa II noted that Wor-Dukun Yoomo Ayemoede has the sole right to carry the pot because “you need a virgin to carry this particular water.”

He called on traditional office holders to participate in the rites, saying their sacred role is not limited to attending funerals and social events. “For some time now, they have not been attending. If they are not coming, next week is the last Dudɔ Mli Nu Woo Kusum. If we don’t see them then, when the festival activities get to its climax, they shouldn’t come and be parading themselves as chiefs; they won’t get any seat to sit on,” he said.

He also urged political leaders to be present. “We have not seen our Member of Parliament since we started the traditional rites and customs. We have not seen our Municipal Chief Executive since we started. They should come now. They shouldn’t wait till we reach the climax and then come and give us items like maize, palm oil and the likes. We want to see and feel their physical presence now,” Tɛtsɛ Frankwa II stated.

He called for greater community involvement, stressing that the festival ensures cultural transmission. “Some of us will not be here forever, so there’s the need for the next generation to get themselves involved. When they get themselves involved, they will be able to learn the transmission of their culture very well,” he said.

The early morning procession on Sunday, May 3, 2026, formed part of activities marking the 2026 Nungua Kplejoo Homowo. Asafoiatsemei and Asafoianyemei joined the priests and priestesses as Wor-Dukun Yoonaa Yoomo Ayemoede carried the sacred pot, with participants in white regalia, hair covered with white scarves, and barefooted.

By Kingsley Asiedu