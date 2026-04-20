NSA, Absa Launch Interest-Free Overdraft for Service Personnel

The National Service Authority (NSA) has partnered with Absa Bank Ghana and the National Service Personnel Association (NSPA) to introduce an interest-free overdraft facility for all active National Service Personnel (NSP), offering immediate financial relief during allowance payment delays.

Announced on April 17, 2026, the arrangement allows qualifying NSPs to access up to 85 percent of their monthly NSA allowance in advance. The facility carries zero interest for the duration of any delay, requires no collateral, and is automatically repaid once the NSA releases outstanding allowances, with no manual action needed from beneficiaries.

NSA Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh said the initiative responds to persistent frustration among personnel over allowance disbursement delays, which have at times placed real financial pressure on young graduates in service. She credited the NSPA with brokering the collaboration and said the partnership would ensure no NSP is left financially stranded due to timing gaps between service and payment.

Absa Bank Ghana Managing Director Edward Nartey Botchway said the partnership was designed so that “a delay in disbursement does not become a crisis for our national service personnel,” particularly those managing day-to-day costs such as rent and transport.

The facility is open to all active NSPs holding an Absa Ignition Account, a youth-focused product with zero maintenance fees, a free international debit card for online transactions, and travel insurance cover of up to GH₵100,000. Personnel can open an Absa Ignition Account directly through the NSA student online submission portal.

The NSA expressed appreciation to all service personnel for their contributions to national development.