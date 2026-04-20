ADB Commits to Financing Ghana’s Export Growth

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, Edward Ato Sarpong, has pledged deeper collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) to strengthen financial support for exporters and accelerate economic transformation through the non-traditional export (NTE) sector.

Sarpong made the commitment at the launch of GEPA’s 2025 NTE Statistics Report in Accra on Friday, April 17, 2026, held under the theme “Driving Economic Transformation Through Strategic Export Diversification.” The event brought together senior government officials, financial institutions, the diplomatic community, and private sector leaders.

The ADB MD praised GEPA’s sustained work in expanding Ghana’s export base beyond traditional commodities, saying the NTE sector has become a critical pillar of economic stability, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings and reducing the country’s vulnerability to external shocks.

He acknowledged GEPA’s role in building export capacity, facilitating market access, and promoting Ghanaian products in international markets, describing these efforts as closely aligned with ADB’s development mandate.

Sarpong pledged financial and technical support to GEPA and its partners, including potential collaboration in export financing, infrastructure development, and capacity-building programmes targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the export value chain.

He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration between public institutions, development partners, and the private sector would be essential to achieving long-term export growth and reaffirmed ADB’s support for Ghana’s goal of building a resilient, diversified, and export-driven economy.

The commitment, he noted, reflects the spirit of ADB’s corporate direction, captured in its tagline “Beyond Banking,” which the bank describes as a commitment to empowering businesses, driving prosperity, and nurturing communities.