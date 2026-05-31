NPP-USA Votes to Use Own Bylaws for 2026 Elections; Defers National Guidelines to July Conference

The New Patriotic Party USA Branch (NPP-USA) will conduct its 2026 internal elections under its existing Branch Bylaws, after the Branch Executive Committee (BEC) voted to use NPP-USA Bylaws and defer the National Executive Committee’s Revised Election Guidelines to July Conference for adoption.

The decision was taken at an emergency virtual meeting held on May 27, 2026. Members voted 20 to 9, with 4 abstentions and 2 non-responses out of 36 members present, in favor of maintaining the NPP-USA Branch Bylaws for the upcoming elections.

The Committee resolved that the Branch shall proceed with the 2026 elections in accordance with its Bylaws as last amended on March 7, 2021. The secretariat was directed to communicate the decision to the National Party in Ghana in a manner described as respectful, diplomatic and aimed at preserving institutional harmony.

The meeting also addressed preparations for the 2026 Annual Branch Conference scheduled for July 24-26 in Massachusetts. The DoubleTree Hotel in Worcester was confirmed as the principal venue, with a negotiated rate of $199 per night inclusive of breakfast. The gathering will be constitutionally a Delegates Conference under the Branch Bylaws.

Key Points of Disagreement

The vote centered on a directive issued on April 8, 2026, by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong. The directive instructed all external Branches to align their internal elections with the National Executive Committee’s Revised Guidelines.

Members identified four main areas of conflict between the National Guidelines and the NPP-USA Bylaws:

1. Candidate eligibility: The Branch Bylaws require 4 consecutive years of good standing at both Branch and chapter levels to be eligible to contest Branch level position. The national guidelines require 2 years of being “known and active.”

2. Voter eligibility: The Branch requires 1 year of good standing prior to election to be able to vote in the elections. The national guidelines require 2 years “known and active.”

3. Mode of election: The Branch Bylaws mandate electronic voting prior to the delegates conference. The national guidelines allow in-person voting or the official NPP e-voting platform.

4. Elections Committee: The Branch Bylaws provide for a five-member Committee. The national guidelines provide for a three-member Committee.

Debate and Resolution

During deliberations, members outlined three broad positions. One group argued that the Branch Bylaws are the supreme governing instrument and cannot be set aside without following the amendment process in Article 16 of the Bylaws. Another group emphasized respect for the National Party’s authority and the need for measured communication. A third group proposed a hybrid approach, adopting non-conflicting provisions now and tabling amendments at the July conference.

The Committee agreed that where Bylaws exist and have not been formally amended, they remain the controlling framework for Branch activities. It noted that the Branch Legal Committee was placed on standby to provide a legal opinion if needed.

The resolution states that the Branch remains open to considering amendments to promote harmonization with the national guidelines, but any changes must follow the constitutional process requiring notice, circulation to chapters, and approval by at least two-thirds of delegates at the conference.

The secretariat was tasked with drafting and dispatching formal correspondence to the General Secretary in Accra. The Committee also requested that the National Party establish a clear protocol for timely acknowledgment and response to official correspondence from External Branches.

The Massachusetts conference will serve as the constitutional venue for any future Bylaws amendments and the consideration of National Revised Guidelines for elections