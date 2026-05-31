IMANI Begins Selection For SYPALA 2026 After 240 Applications

The IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has begun reviewing applications for the 2026 Students and Young Professionals African Liberty Academy (SYPALA), after the programme drew more than 240 entries before its application window closed.

IMANI said the pool also drew interest from beyond Ghana, with submissions from 16 other countries, among them Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Morocco, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and the United States.

Now in its 12th edition, SYPALA has run since 2007, when it began at Ashesi University, and has grown into a regular training platform for young Africans interested in policy, governance, and leadership.

The 2026 academy will select 100 participants, drawn from undergraduates, recent graduates, and young professionals under the age of 35. IMANI said the early applicant pool was 65.2 percent male and 34.8 percent female, and that the selection committee is weighing gender balance and regional spread in shaping the final cohort.

The seminar is scheduled for August 2026 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), where participants will engage with policy experts, academics, and practitioners on issues shaping Africa’s future.

IMANI said the review panel will assess candidates on their leadership record, analytical ability, commitment to public service, and capacity to deliver practical solutions in their communities and institutions.