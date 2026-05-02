NPP Tarkwa-Nsuaem Crisis Reaches High Court Over Polling Elections

Eight members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency have taken the party’s internal dispute to the High Court, filing an application for an interlocutory injunction to halt ongoing vetting and polling station elections in what marks the sharpest legal escalation yet in the constituency’s prolonged internal crisis.

The applicants, Sam Nathaniel Andoh, Samuel Kwaw Blay, Musah Abdulai, Charlotte Ghansah, Francis Ntsiful, Eric Bonney, Juliana Eshun, and Memunatu Abubakar Saddick, are asking the court to restrain party officials from continuing any activity connected to the polling station elections until the matter is resolved.

Named as defendants are the NPP in the Western Region, Western Regional Chairman Francis Ndede Siah, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency Chairman Benjamin Assabill, Constituency Secretary Fuseini Amadu, and Regional Representative Anthony Aidoo. The applicants argue that the ongoing internal process does not comply with the party’s established guidelines and has been manipulated to benefit particular factions within the constituency.

The court filing is the latest development in a dispute that NewsGhana has tracked since early 2026, when senior constituency executives boycotted the inauguration of the Polling Station Elections Committee and petitioned the NPP’s national leadership over what they described as procedural violations in the committee’s formation.

Tensions intensified further during the party’s national vetting exercise, which ran from April 25 to 30. Multiple aspirants were reportedly disqualified on grounds that critics described as arbitrary, including allegations of dancing to music associated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), operating businesses near NDC-branded signage, or backing parliamentary hopefuls not aligned with influential figures in the constituency. Hundreds of affected members subsequently issued an ultimatum to the party’s national leadership, threatening to withdraw from party activities or back independent candidates in future elections if their concerns were not addressed.

The internal turmoil unfolds against the backdrop of the NPP’s loss of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections by nearly 16,000 votes, the first time the party had lost the seat since 1996. Many members have directly linked the current tensions to unresolved divisions they believe contributed to that defeat.

Neither the NPP’s Western Regional leadership nor Constituency Chairman Assabill had publicly responded to the injunction application as of Saturday, May 2.