Npontu Technologies Adds Oxford-Trained Finance Professor to Its Board

Npontu Technologies Limited has appointed Professor Noel Tagoe, PhD, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCMA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), to its board, signalling a strategic pivot from building technology products to constructing the governance infrastructure required to scale them across Africa.

The Accra-based artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions company has in recent years built a portfolio of enterprise-grade tools, anchored by the Kedebah enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform and the Snwolley AI engine. With that technical foundation in place, the company is now recruiting boardroom-level expertise to support its expansion into fintech, enterprise software, and AI-driven infrastructure markets across the continent.

Prof. Tagoe brings four decades of experience spanning financial strategy, digital transformation, and institutional governance. His most prominent global role was as Executive Vice President of Research and Curricula at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (AICPA-CIMA), where he led the organisation’s Future of Finance research programme and reshaped its global competency frameworks. He has advised organisations across Asia, Africa, and Europe on the workforce and policy implications of digitalisation.

He currently serves as the founding Dean of the Nile Business School at Nile University of Nigeria, where he is developing an executive education model shaped around African business realities, while also leading his own consultancy, Noel Tagoe and Company. His earlier career includes roles at BP and Elf Aquitaine, now trading as TotalEnergies, and he led the financial advisory consulting team at KPMG Ghana. He has engaged with Standard Chartered Bank and the British government’s development finance arm on digitalisation and financial strategy.

His academic career spans some of the world’s most recognised business schools, including Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, Manchester Business School, Nottingham University Business School, and University College Dublin. He holds degrees from the University of Ghana, the University of Dundee, and the University of Oxford.

Prof. Tagoe has separately advocated publicly for Ghana’s readiness for AI-driven economic transformation, including a lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) under the theme “AI and the Future Workplace: Is Ghana Ready?” His published work on digital strategy and finance transformation aligns directly with the operational questions Npontu is navigating as it pursues continental scale.