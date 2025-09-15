NPP Plans Protest Against Police Harassment

The opposition New Patriotic Party will stage a demonstration next week against alleged state-sponsored harassment by Ghana Police Service. The protest is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha announced the demonstration in a Facebook post on Friday. The party accuses police of politically motivated actions against its members.

The protest stems from the recent arrest and remand of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, known as Abronye DC. Police detained him on Monday, September 8, following statements made during a live-stream programme on Ohia TV.

Abronye was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace after allegedly insulting Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohunu. An Accra Circuit Court remanded him until Friday, September 12.

The opposition party condemned the arrest in a statement by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong. He described the action as evidence of returning political harassment under the current administration.

NPP officials claim the arrest reflects broader intimidation tactics against opposition members. The party argues that police actions demonstrate partisan bias in law enforcement.

The demonstration will target what NPP calls systematic harassment of its leadership and grassroots supporters. Party youth have been mobilized to participate in the peaceful protest.

This development highlights growing tensions between the opposition party and law enforcement agencies. NPP has accused the current government of using state institutions for political purposes.

The party’s decision to organize street protests signals a shift toward more confrontational opposition tactics. Such demonstrations were common during previous periods of political tension in Ghana.

Police have not responded publicly to the harassment allegations. The Ghana Police Service maintains its commitment to professional law enforcement without political interference.

The September 23 protest date allows NPP organizers sufficient time to mobilize supporters nationwide. The party expects significant participation from its youth wing and regional branches.

Political analysts view the protest as part of NPP’s broader strategy to challenge the ruling party’s governance record. The opposition seeks to maintain public visibility following its electoral defeat.

The demonstration comes amid ongoing debates about press freedom and political space in Ghana. Opposition parties have raised concerns about increased restrictions on political activities.

NPP leadership hopes the protest will draw attention to what they consider politically motivated prosecutions. The party plans to submit a petition outlining their grievances against police conduct.