Former MP Calls for Accountability Framework as Ghana Tackles Digital Misinformation

Former Tamale Central legislator Inusah Fuseini has intensified calls for comprehensive regulation of Ghana’s digital media landscape, arguing that online content creators must be held accountable while warning against potential abuse of proposed anti-misinformation legislation.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Fuseini described the emergence of unregulated digital content creators as a pressing challenge for Ghana’s media ecosystem. The draft legislation, announced in July by the Minister of Communications, Samuel Nartey George, is intended to help curb the spread of falsehoods, hate speech and disinformation on digital platforms.

“Anybody with a phone and a camera can report news or comment on national issues. Now the point is, who holds those people responsible?” Fuseini questioned, highlighting what he sees as a fundamental gap in Ghana’s media accountability framework.

The former parliamentarian argued that traditional journalism operates under established ethical codes and editorial oversight, while online platforms including YouTube channels and social media pages often evade similar accountability measures. He specifically criticized anonymous content creators who operate under brand names without personal responsibility.

“Nobody should have the right to sit in the corner of his room and create content meant for public consumption without any iota of responsibility,” Fuseini stated, calling for tailored regulations for digital creators.

However, Fuseini urged caution regarding the proposed National Misinformation and Disinformation Bill, warning that poorly structured legislation could easily be weaponized for partisan purposes. He emphasized that any regulatory framework must carefully balance freedom of expression with responsible content creation.

“We will not clamp down on freedom of expression. However, when your right to free expression ends, your duty not to misinform begins,” he explained, drawing a clear line between legitimate speech and harmful falsehoods.

The former MP stressed that successful regulation would require extensive public consultation rather than rushed implementation. He called for Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George to facilitate open national debate before finalizing the legislation.

“Finding that balance will require proper national debate, and I hope Sam George or whoever is spearheading it will not be driven by the energy of politics but will actually create a very open forum for debate,” Fuseini noted.

Ghana’s approach to combating misinformation comes amid growing concerns about digital falsehoods across West Africa. The 2024 elections witnessed a surge in AI-generated disinformation, including fake graphics and manipulated videos.

The proposed bill represents part of Ghana’s broader strategy to address information manipulation while maintaining democratic freedoms. Fuseini maintained that citizen participation remains crucial to ensuring the legislation serves public interest rather than political convenience.

“When the draft of the law is finally made available, all of us will input and ensure that we deal with this emerging phenomenon,” he said, emphasizing the importance of inclusive lawmaking processes.

The debate reflects wider tensions across democratic societies attempting to regulate digital spaces without compromising fundamental rights. Ghana’s approach could serve as a model for other West African nations grappling with similar challenges in the digital age.

Fuseini’s intervention comes as Ghana continues developing comprehensive responses to information manipulation, balancing technological advancement with traditional democratic safeguards in an increasingly complex media landscape.