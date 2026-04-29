Northern Ghana’s Guinea Fowl Bazaar Makes Its Accra Debut

Accra residents will have the chance to experience northern Ghanaian food, crafts, and culture without leaving the city this weekend, as the Guinea Fowl Bazaar makes its first-ever appearance in the capital on May 1 and 2, 2026.

The event, themed “Experience the North in the South,” will run daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra, and is organised by By Faith Catering Services, with backing from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Chief Executive of By Faith Catering Services, Matilda Zenabu Pipio, who has organised the bazaar for eight years in Tamale, said the Accra edition is designed to promote social cohesion and give southerners a genuine northern experience. “We are bringing the whole north to Accra. When you come, you are experiencing the north,” she said.

The bazaar centres on guinea fowl, a bird closely associated with northern Ghanaian cuisine and culture. Visitors can expect palm soup with guinea fowl, smoked and grilled preparations, local drinks, and shea butter products, alongside exhibitions of northern crafts including mats, pottery, and traditional artefacts. Traditional artists and mothers from northern communities have been brought to Accra to demonstrate indigenous painting and craft techniques, transforming parts of the park into a cultural exhibition space.

Northern Regional Director of the GTA, Lawyer Angelo Yossi Dogbe, described the bazaar as part of a deliberate strategy to package culture as a domestic tourism product. “We are not just coming with guinea fowl. We are coming with Northern cuisine, shea butter, smock, and other cultural products. It is like bringing the entire North to Accra so people can experience it and then travel up north,” he said.

Pipio said most vendors will offer discounted prices during the two days as part of efforts to encourage broad public participation. The Speaker of Parliament is expected to officially open the event, which will also include children’s activities and family programming.

“Bring your family. Let my sisters and wives rest and come to the park. Everything will be there, food, culture, and entertainment,” Pipio said.

The Guinea Fowl Bazaar has been held annually in Tamale since 2019 as part of Farmers’ Day celebrations and has grown into one of the region’s most recognised cultural events. Its Accra debut marks the organisers’ first push to position northern Ghana’s heritage as a product for domestic tourism audiences in the south.