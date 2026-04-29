Experts, Politicians Clash Over Dumsor Blame as Akosombo Restores Power

Ghana’s ongoing power crisis triggered by the April 23 fire at the Akosombo Power Control Centre has drawn sharply divergent reactions from politicians, analysts, and legal commentators, even as the Energy Ministry reported progress in restoring generating capacity.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor announced on Wednesday, April 29, that a fourth generating unit at Akosombo Dam had been successfully brought back into operation at 9:09 p.m., describing it as “an encouraging step that strengthens power generation.” The fire, which knocked out between 720 and 1,000 megawatts of transmission capacity, prompted the minister to direct the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Ing. Mark Awuah Baah, to step aside pending an investigation.

Energy expert Dr Nii Darko Asante described the Akosombo incident as the gravest single disruption ever recorded on the national grid. Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, he said: “We’ve never lost generation from Akosombo. This is the very first time and it has had a devastating impact on electricity supply.” He acknowledged that even with a stable system, the fire would have caused significant outages. He noted, however, that the sector may be moving from a position of excess capacity toward a deficit, but that limited public data makes accurate assessment difficult. “The data is there, but it is not being published. So we are left speculating,” he said.

Ekua Amoakoh, Deputy Spokesperson for former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, questioned whether the leadership changes were creating a misleading impression of decisive action. She argued her checks indicated the GRIDCo official may have already been approaching retirement and was preparing to go on annual leave. “Creating the impression like heads are rolling is actually deviating from the main problem,” she said, adding that the focus should be on restoration rather than administrative optics. She also questioned the government’s commitment to the green transition, noting that two budgets had been delivered without visible financial allocation to that agenda.

Policy analyst Steve Manteaw took a different position, rejecting calls for the Energy Minister to resign. “Calls for Jinapor’s resignation are baseless. The minister has demonstrated enough competence in resolving the challenge,” he said in a social media post, arguing what was needed was support rather than political pressure.

Lawyer and entrepreneur Amanda Akuokor Clinton said calls for the minister’s resignation are largely symbolic expressions of public frustration. “People just feel like, let’s start with him, and then the signal will go out to all other departments and to government themselves that Ghanaians are tired of this,” she said. She added that officials who set specific timelines for resolution would be held accountable if those deadlines pass without improvement.

Akwatia Member of Parliament Bernard Bediako Baidoo raised methodological concerns about how power data had been presented publicly, arguing that comparing average available generation against peak demand created misleading conclusions. “If you wanted to use the peak demand, then you should also show what was available during that peak period,” he said.

Yendi MP Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan, meanwhile, traced the roots of Ghana’s energy vulnerability to decisions made during the 2007 to 2008 power crisis, when the country shifted toward thermal generation to reduce dependence on hydropower. He acknowledged that thermal plants, while deployable quickly, carry higher sustained fuel costs and require long-term agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) that include financial guarantees.

One-third of customers dependent on Akosombo power remained without supply as of Wednesday as the two remaining units awaited restoration, according to Dr Asante.