Nollywood Veteran Solomon Akiyesi Dies in His Sleep in Abuja

Veteran Nigerian actor and producer Solomon Akiyesi has died, throwing the Nollywood film industry into mourning. He passed away in his sleep on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Abuja.

According to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president Yakub Abubakar, Akiyesi complained of chest pain the night before his death and was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with an ulcer and prescribed medication. He returned home, went to sleep, and did not wake up. His wife tried to rouse him at around 4am but he did not respond.

Abubakar confirmed that Akiyesi’s remains have been deposited in a morgue in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The guild said it was awaiting further information from the family regarding arrangements.

A native of Ososo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Akiyesi began his Nollywood career in the late 1990s and went on to feature in over 100 films, earning recognition as both an actor and producer. Beyond performing, he served on the board of the Actors Guild of Nigeria and was also President of the National Association of Ososo Creatives.

His screen credits included “Marry Who You Love,” “Kiss My Pain,” “Joy of Nakasha,” “Heart of a Saint,” “Deadly Affair,” “Gen Z Wife” and “Pretty Liars,” among many others.

Colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute, describing Akiyesi as a versatile actor whose performances left a lasting impression on Nigerian cinema.