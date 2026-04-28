Madsen’s Ex-Wife and Four Children Battle Over Actor’s Estate in Court

A legal war over the estate of the late actor Michael Madsen has intensified, with his ex-wife seeking millions in unpaid obligations and his children fighting to block her from taking control of his affairs.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department claims Madsen owed his former wife Jeannine Bisignano $1,267,573.49 in back child support, stemming from their divorce judgment dating to March 1995. The claim also includes a percentage of payments Madsen received from his Screen Actors Guild (SAG) pension plan.

Bisignano’s total financial claim against the estate extends further. She is citing her divorce judgment, which she says entitles her to a share of payments Madsen received for films he made while they were married, including the cult classic “Reservoir Dogs.” She is now seeking $5 million in total.

Madsen, widely recognised for his roles in “Reservoir Dogs” and the “Kill Bill” films, died in July 2025 from cardiac arrest.

Four of Madsen’s children, Max, Christian, Calvin and Luke, filed court documents opposing Bisignano’s bid to be appointed special administrator of the estate, a role she sought specifically to pursue her financial claims against it. Max and Christian are Bisignano’s own sons with Madsen, making the dispute a particularly complex family conflict.

The former couple married in the early 1990s and had two sons together before separating. A court hearing on the children’s petition to administer the estate is scheduled, with the outcome set to determine who holds legal authority over Madsen’s remaining assets.