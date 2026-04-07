Nigeria’s Ayibakuro Wins 2026 Ride Afrique Accra Criterium

Nigerian cyclist Joseph David Ayibakuro of Pitstop Community Lagos has claimed the men’s title at the 2026 Ride Afrique Accra Criterium, powering through 30 laps of 105 kilometres at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday to emerge the overall winner in a field of more than 200 male and female cyclists drawn from Ghana and across Africa.

Ayibakuro controlled the race from the front, maintaining pace and composure through the designated streets of Accra to cross the finish line ahead of the pack. Speaking after the race, he credited his team’s tactical preparation for the victory. “I want to appreciate my teammates; they did everything for me. The strategy we used was all about teamwork, so without the teamwork, I wouldn’t have been a winner today,” he said.

The Nigerian also praised the event’s broader impact on the continent’s cycling community. “Ride Afrique is a very fantastic event and has made us who we are today; it’s a good initiative for cyclists, and I’m grateful to the organisers,” Ayibakuro added.

The 2026 edition was sanctioned by the Ghana Cycling Federation and aimed at promoting the sport and rewarding cyclists from across Ghana and Africa. The male winner was also set to earn a firsthand cycling exchange experience with an organisation in Spain as part of the organisers’ mission to promote Ghana’s cycling identity on the international stage.

Chief Executive Officer of Ride Afrique, Richard Agu, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the quality of competition, and revealed ambitious plans for the next edition. “Every year, we intend to improve, and we’re looking forward to it. The cyclists did very well, and I was impressed with the turnouts; this should tell you that Ride Afrique is moving faster,” he said.

Agu also extended appreciation to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for gracing the event. He expressed hope that an equally prominent dignitary, possibly the President, would attend in 2027.

The Ride Afrique Accra Criterium has grown into a benchmark event for cycling in Ghana and across Africa since its inception in 2019, producing national champions and earning recognition as one of the continent’s premier urban cycling showcases. Winners received cash prizes, medals, trophies, and products from sponsors.