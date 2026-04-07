VIP Jeoun Raises Transport Fares Wednesday After Two Years

Private intercity transport operator VIP Jeoun Transport has announced an upward adjustment to its fares effective Wednesday, April 8, 2026, ending nearly two years of unchanged pricing across its route network.

The company made the announcement via social media, confirming that fares were last reviewed in April 2024 and that a planned increase in March 2025 was suspended following government intervention. In that earlier instance, VIP Jeoun received an urgent communication from the Minister of Transport and resolved to stay the reported increases, reaffirming its commitment to fair competition and trading practices.

The new fares apply to both the Executive and Standard Tour categories on all routes.

The company has not stated an official reason for the current adjustment, but the timing aligns with a sharp rise in fuel prices across Ghana. Effective April 1, 2026, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) set new fuel price floors, with petrol rising by approximately 15 percent to around GH₵13.30 per litre and diesel climbing by about 19 percent to GH₵17.10 per litre for the April 1 to 15 pricing window.

The April increase marks the fifth projected rise in fuel prices since January 2026, driven largely by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and growing risks to supply routes around the Strait of Hormuz, which have pushed global crude oil prices sharply higher.

President John Dramani Mahama has acknowledged the pressure on consumers and called an emergency Cabinet meeting to examine possible interventions, including adjustments to fuel margins and levies.

Commuters are advised to check updated fares directly with VIP Jeoun terminals or via the company’s official social media channels before travelling from Wednesday.