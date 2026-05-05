Nigerian Senator Pushes to Strip MTN, DStv Licences Over Xenophobia

A Nigerian senator has urged the federal government to nationalise MTN and revoke the operating licences of major South African companies doing business in Nigeria, as the country’s parliament intensified pressure on Pretoria over renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians.

Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and a former governor of Edo State, made the call during Senate plenary on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, as both chambers of the National Assembly debated a motion condemning the latest wave of violence against Nigerians in South Africa. The motion was sponsored by Senator Aniekan Bassey, representing Akwa Ibom North East.

Framing the crisis in economic terms, Oshiomhole argued that diplomatic statements alone were insufficient and that Nigeria must leverage its market to extract a more forceful response from Pretoria. He proposed nationalising MTN Group’s Nigerian operations and withdrawing its licence, claiming the company repatriates significant revenue from Nigeria while its citizens face hostility abroad. He also called for the revocation of the licence of DStv, operated by the MultiChoice Group.

“I don’t want this Senate to be shedding tears, to sympathise with those who have died. We didn’t come here to share tears,” he said. “If you hit me, I’ll hit you. It’s an economic struggle.”

Oshiomhole argued that revoking those licences would open up employment opportunities for Nigerian businesses and workers, directly countering the South African narrative that Nigerians take local jobs. “When we hit back, the president of South Africa will go on his knees to recognise that Nigerians cannot be intimidated,” he said.

The proposal, however, was set aside on procedural grounds. Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the National Assembly would not pursue a resolution targeting South African businesses and instead called for diplomatic engagement and compensation for victims. Akpabio announced that the Senate and House of Representatives would constitute a joint ad hoc committee to undertake a fact-finding and diplomatic visit to South Africa, including a formal engagement with the South African Parliament.

Senator Victor Umeh also contributed to the debate, describing the situation as dire and calling on the African Union (AU) to intervene and impose sanctions on South Africa as a member state. “They are hiding for their lives, they can’t move freely,” he said.

The Senate subsequently observed a minute of silence in honour of Nigerians killed in the attacks.

The parliamentary debate comes amid a broader diplomatic response. Nigeria has summoned the South African envoy, and over 130 Nigerians have registered for government-facilitated evacuation as tensions in South Africa continue to rise. The Senate also announced plans to write to the Speaker of the South African Parliament and to invite Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to brief lawmakers on ongoing diplomatic engagements.