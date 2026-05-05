MobileMoney LTD CEO Marks May Day With MoMAG In Sports And Solidarity

The Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney LTD( MMFL) , Shaibu Haruna, marked this year’s May Day in high spirits as he joined the Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana (MoMAG) for their “MoMAG Day Out” at the University of Ghana, Legon Campus.

The event, which kicked off at 9:00 AM, brought together key stakeholders in Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem for a day of sports, networking, and team bonding. CEO Shaibu Haruna actively participated in several activities, underscoring MobileMoney LTD’s commitment to its agent network and ecosystem partners.

The “MoMAG Day Out” featured friendly competitions including a football gala, sack race, lime and spoon race, tug of war, draft, playing cards, ludu, and women’s football. The headline gala saw teams from MoMAG, MobileMoney LTD, Enterprise Insurance, and Alt Finance Solutions compete in good-natured rivalry.

Speaking at the event, CEO Shaibu Haruna commended MoMAG for creating a platform that fosters unity and wellness among agents and partners. “Our agents are the backbone of financial inclusion in Ghana. Days like this remind us that beyond transactions, we are a community. MobileMoney LTD remains committed to supporting their welfare, growth, and advocacy,” he said.

President of MoMAG, Mr. Agyeman, expressed his gratitude to the CEO of MobileMoney LTD for his continuous support and participation in the May Day fun games. He called for more collaboration between the entities to grow the fintech industry.

MoMAG noted that the event was designed to promote relaxation, collaboration, and stronger ties between institutions driving digital finance in Ghana.