Nigerian Court Halts NBC Sanctions on Broadcast Stations

A Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained Nigeria’s broadcasting regulator from enforcing a controversial directive that threatened sanctions against presenters for expressing personal opinions on air.

Justice Daniel Osiagor granted the interim injunction on May 4, 2026, following an ex parte application by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), barring the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), its officers, and agents from enforcing or imposing sanctions on broadcast stations based on the disputed provisions of the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The NBC had, in an April 18 statement, warned broadcast stations and presenters against expressing personal opinions as facts, bullying or intimidating guests, or failing to maintain neutrality, citing what it described as a sustained rise in violations of the broadcasting code across news, current affairs, and political programmes.

The suit, filed under case number FHC/L/CS/854/2026, seeks judicial interpretation of several provisions of the code, which the plaintiffs argue are vague, overly broad, and incompatible with constitutional guarantees on freedom of expression, opinion, and access to information.

The groups argued that vague terms such as “bullying” and “intimidation” are not clearly defined in the code, making enforcement subjective and capable of capturing legitimate journalistic questioning, effectively transforming regulatory oversight into a regime of indirect censorship.

Both organisations also raised alarm about the timing of the directive. They warned that enforcing the contested provisions, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections, risks limiting the diversity of public discourse and undermining democratic engagement.

In a joint statement, SERAP and NGE described the ruling as “a significant victory for freedom of expression, media freedom, and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

The case has been adjourned to June 1, 2026 for the hearing of the motion on notice.