Nigeria Records Growth But Citizens Feel Little Economic Relief

Nigeria’s economy is posting positive growth figures three years into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform programme, but the gap between macroeconomic indicators and the daily reality facing ordinary citizens is widening into one of the administration’s most contested political challenges.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 3.89 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, up from 3.13 percent in the same period of 2025, with reforms such as fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate liberalisation and tighter monetary policy credited with improving investor sentiment and attracting renewed foreign portfolio inflows.

External reserves rose to approximately $49.26 billion while Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio increased to 13.5 percent following tax reforms and improved revenue collection efforts.

International institutions have acknowledged the progress. The IMF and World Bank have affirmed sustained momentum from improved macroeconomic stability, while credit rating agencies have upgraded Nigeria’s outlook citing exchange rate liberalisation and stronger external balances.

“The path of reform is never easy, but it is necessary,” Tinubu said in his New Year address, calling for patience and unity as the benefits of reform work through the economy.

Yet analysts caution that headline growth is not translating evenly into improved living standards. Inflation, weak consumer purchasing power, and oil-sector fragility continue to cloud the outlook, with reforms intensifying short-term hardship for consumers and businesses despite stabilising macro conditions.

Despite improved macroeconomic indicators, inflationary pressures and rising living costs continue to weigh heavily on households and businesses. Food prices, transport costs, and electricity tariffs remain elevated while real wages have failed to recover.

Nigeria’s Finance Minister Wale Edun acknowledged the challenge directly, warning that the success of the current consolidation phase would determine whether recent gains deliver productive jobs and shared prosperity.

Insecurity adds another dimension. Farmer attacks in several regions continue to disrupt agricultural output and elevate logistics costs, undermining productivity gains that economic reforms are designed to generate.

International analysts forecast GDP growth of around 4.1 to 4.4 percent for the full year 2026, outpacing much of the global average, though structural issues including insecurity and infrastructure deficits persist.

The central question confronting Tinubu’s third year in office is whether macroeconomic stabilisation can be sustained long enough to generate the jobs, affordable goods, and public services that would make recovery felt beyond financial markets.