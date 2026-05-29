Mahama Confirms Attendance at October Russia-Africa Summit

President John Dramani Mahama will attend the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on 28 to 29 October 2026, Ghana’s Ambassador to Russia has confirmed, with Accra eyeing investment opportunities in agribusiness, energy, and digital technology.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Russia, Dr. Koma Jehu-Appiah, made the disclosure on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum held in Russia from 12 to 17 May 2026. “He will fly to Russia in October for the summit; this has been confirmed,” the diplomat told Russian state media agency TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved Moscow as the venue for the summit in March 2026 and ordered the creation of an organising committee under presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

Ghana’s participation is expected to focus on deepening trade and investment ties in pharmaceuticals, technology, and regional industry under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as discussions around energy security and food sovereignty. Broader themes of multilateralism and global governance reform are also on Accra’s agenda.

A cooperation plan between Russia and African countries covering the period until 2029 is expected to be formally adopted at the summit, which marks a broader acceleration in Russia’s engagement across the continent.

Russia has expressed interest in deepening economic ties with Ghana under the Mahama administration, with cooperation identified in trade, energy, transport and logistics, industrial development, and digital technologies.

The October summit will be the third of its kind, following gatherings in Sochi in 2019 and St Petersburg in 2023. A Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum is also being planned alongside the summit to generate concrete initiatives across trade, investment, culture, and education.