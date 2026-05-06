Newmont’s GH₵12.8bn Disclosure Tests Ghana’s Transparency Promise

Newmont Corporation’s decision to publish a detailed breakdown of its GH₵12.822 billion fiscal contribution to Ghana for 2025 is drawing attention not just for the scale of the payment, but for what it reveals about the gap between extractive sector transparency and the governance capacity needed to turn disclosure into development outcomes.

The 2025 total is Newmont’s largest annual fiscal contribution on record, driven partly by a one-off capital gains tax payment of GH₵3.025 billion from the sale of its Akyem Mine in April 2025. Corporate tax accounted for the single largest share at GH₵5.382 billion, with carried interest at GH₵1.832 billion and mineral royalties at GH₵1.628 billion.

Additional statutory payments included GH₵514 million in Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax, GH₵434 million in withholding tax, GH₵15 million as forestry levy and GH₵2 million in property rates, made to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Finance.

The breadth of that breakdown matters. Most mining companies operating in Ghana report headline tax figures. Newmont’s itemised disclosure across eight distinct payment categories gives the GRA and Ministry of Finance a working map of how revenues accumulate across different fiscal instruments, strengthening their ability to track compliance and model future projections.

The full-year total represents a significant jump from the GH₵9.874 billion Newmont had accumulated through the first nine months of 2025, and dwarfs the company’s GH₵3.965 billion contribution for the entire 2023 fiscal year. That trajectory carries weight at a moment when Ghana remains engaged with international creditors and is working to rebuild fiscal credibility after years of revenue shortfalls.

Newmont is an original signatory to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and has committed to disclosing its tax and royalty payments as part of its active involvement in promoting revenue accountability in the extractive industry. Ghana operates its own framework under the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), which reconciles company payments against government receipts annually.

Newmont’s disclosures meet both EITI and International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) requirements, including public disclosure of investment agreements and mineral development contracts signed with host governments.

The critical question raised by the disclosure model, however, is whether the institutions receiving these payments are equipped to use the transparency it creates. Newmont’s reporting is only as effective as the public financial management systems that absorb and deploy the revenues it documents. Civil society groups and oversight bodies require both data and institutional capacity to translate disclosure into accountability.

Newmont declared commercial production at Ahafo North in Ghana in October 2025, adding profitable gold production over an initial 13-year mine life, signalling that fiscal contributions from the company’s Ghana operations are likely to remain substantial even without the one-off boost from the Akyem Mine sale.

For policymakers, the more durable lesson from the Newmont disclosure is structural. A single company’s detailed reporting highlights how fragmented and opaque the broader mining tax landscape remains. Establishing that same level of disclosure as a sector-wide baseline, rather than a voluntary practice by one operator, is the work that remains ahead for Ghana’s extractive governance agenda.