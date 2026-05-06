Gold Fields Mourns Damang While Fighting to Keep Tarkwa

Gold Fields Chief Executive Officer Mike Fraser arrived in Ghana this week carrying two missions: to acknowledge the loss of the Damang Mine, formally handed over to the state on 18 April 2026 after more than 30 years of operations, and to press senior government officials for a 20-year lease extension on the Tarkwa Gold Mine before it expires in April 2027.

The dual purpose of the visit captures the company’s current position in Ghana, shaped by one exit it did not choose and one tenure it is determined to protect.

Gold Fields applied for a renewal when the Damang lease expired in April 2025, but the government indicated a preference for the asset to transition to Ghanaian ownership, which the company accepted and described as making sense given the circumstances. A 12-month extension followed to allow an orderly transfer, with the transition team appointed by the sector minister working alongside Gold Fields’ management at the site from July 2025 until the handover.

Speaking openly about the separation, Fraser described Damang as far more than a portfolio entry. “We were very disappointed to see that Damang is no longer part of our group,” he said, citing the mine’s three decades of legacy within the company’s Ghanaian footprint.

The company invested heavily in its final year at Damang rather than withdrawing. Mining activities were successfully restarted in May 2025, and Gold Fields completed and submitted a detailed feasibility study to government in December 2025, setting Damang up for an extended life of mine projected at around nine years with further capital injection.

That deliberate approach to the exit has, so far, preserved what Fraser described as the most important outcome of the entire process: continuity. The mine continues to operate without interruption under the government transition team, sparing workers and surrounding communities the disruptions that often accompany ownership changes in the sector.

The Tarkwa campaign carries far higher stakes. Tarkwa is expected to contribute around 20 percent of Gold Fields’ global production from 2026, making it the company’s single largest producing asset worldwide, with declared mineral reserves jumping 70 percent to 7.4 million ounces following a revised life-of-mine plan extending operations beyond 20 years.

Fraser acknowledged that Gold Fields is effectively acting as a test case, describing the company as “probably one of the first ones to go through a formal lease renewal process,” and noted that while discussions have been “very constructive and very frequent,” the outcome carries real risk given the range of views circulating within the country.

Since 2000, Gold Fields has invested approximately US$5 billion across its Damang and Tarkwa operations and contributed about US$2.9 billion to the Ghanaian state through taxes, royalties and dividends, employing more than 7,000 people in the country, 99 percent of whom are Ghanaian nationals.

Fraser has been direct about the lobbying nature of his current trip, spending most of his time in Accra engaging the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, the Minerals Commission and the Ministry of Finance rather than at the mine site itself. A successful 20-year Tarkwa extension, he indicated, would require significant reinvestment, fleet expansion, increased ore movement and a larger workforce, outcomes that align with the government’s stated priorities around employment and local economic development.

The Tarkwa decision will ultimately test whether a cooperative handover of Damang translates into goodwill credit in a separate and more commercially consequential negotiation.