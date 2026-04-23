New Research Warns Ghana Among West Africa’s Most Exposed Nations to Dangerous Heat

Ghana is among a cluster of West African countries facing a sharply worsening heatwave outlook, according to new modelling research published in March 2026 and reinforced by a joint United Nations report released this week, which together paint a stark picture of rising heat risk for the country’s rural communities, farmers, and food systems.

Research drawing on ten corrected global climate models and tracking rural and urban populations separately from 1979 through 2100 names Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire among the West African countries expected to face the worst heatwave exposure in the region. The study, published by climate scientists and reported widely in late March 2026, introduces a metric called person-days, which combines how many people are affected with how many days they experience dangerous heat.

Under a high-emissions future, the climate effect alone is projected to drive rural heatwave exposure in West Africa and Southeast Africa combined to roughly 70 million person-days, compared to just five million person-days for urban populations in the same regions.

The gap between rural and urban exposure is a key finding that carries direct relevance for Ghana, where agriculture employs a large share of the workforce and where farming communities across the Northern, Savannah, and forest-transition zones already contend with rising temperatures.

A separate study published in February 2026 goes further. Researchers found that by 2065 to 2100, many parts of Africa could experience heatwaves on 250 to 300 days per year, with some areas recording heatwaves twelve times as long and frequent as they are now, even if global emissions are reduced. Many heatwaves will last longer than 40 days at a time.

Both studies identify deforestation as a compounding local driver that Ghana cannot afford to overlook. When forests are cleared and replaced with cropland, crops release large amounts of moisture into the air, raising humidity. The surface heats up faster during the day and stays warmer at night, turning the land into a heat trap. A hot spell that would have been tolerable under forest cover becomes a prolonged, hazardous heatwave.

The threat extends directly into food production. A joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released on Wednesday found that extreme heat is already causing half a trillion work hours to be lost globally each year, and that in parts of sub-Saharan Africa the number of days too hot to work could rise to 250 per year. For Ghana, a country where cocoa, cassava, and maize are central to both export earnings and food security, that trajectory carries serious economic consequences.

The research offers a clear prescription alongside the warnings. Keeping forests, restoring vegetation, and adopting climate-smart farming practices, where animals and crops are grown alongside trees, are described as public health defences that weaken the intensity and duration of heatwaves, not merely environmental actions. Early warning systems, rural health workers trained in heat-related illness, and investments in shade and agroforestry are also identified as urgent priorities.

The studies collectively make the case that Ghana’s exposure to dangerous heat is not a distant concern. Rural communities are already recording measurable heatwave exposure today, and without action on both global emissions and local land use, that exposure will intensify on a timeline measured in years, not generations.