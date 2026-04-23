Tesla Raises Spending to US$25 Billion as Musk Bets on AI and Robotics

Tesla has raised its capital expenditure target for 2026 to over $25 billion, one of the largest single-year investment commitments in the company’s history, as Chief Executive Elon Musk accelerates a strategic pivot away from electric vehicles toward artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, and humanoid robotics.

The figure, disclosed during Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, represents a sharp increase from the $20 billion guidance issued just three months ago and is roughly three times the $8.6 billion the company spent in 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja told analysts that the company is “further increasing our investment in AI-related initiatives, including the AI infrastructure to support Robotaxi and the launch of Optimus,” and confirmed that Tesla expects negative free cash flow for the rest of the year as a result.

The spending will span six factories, AI compute infrastructure, battery materials, the Cybercab dedicated robotaxi platform, the Tesla Semi, Megapack 3, the Optimus humanoid robot, and a semiconductor research facility that Tesla is building in Austin, Texas.

Despite the aggressive forward guidance, Tesla’s first-quarter results were solid. Total revenue rose 16 percent year on year to $22.4 billion, operating income grew 136 percent, and free cash flow reached $1.4 billion, up 117 percent year on year.

The robotaxi business recorded meaningful progress during the quarter. Paid robotaxi miles nearly doubled sequentially in the first quarter, and Tesla launched unsupervised robotaxi service in Dallas and Houston in April, with Musk confirming there has not been a single accident or injury in the unsupervised programme to date.

Musk said he expects unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) or robotaxi revenue to be immaterial in 2026 but “material probably in a significant way” in 2027.

Active FSD subscriptions grew 51 percent year on year to 1.28 million, and the company is preparing production lines for the Cybercab, Tesla Semi, and Megapack 3, while advancing Optimus ahead of mass production.

Tesla’s stock initially rose in after-hours trading on the earnings beat before reversing on the scale of the capex announcement. The spending surge signals that investors must now evaluate Tesla less as a car company generating consistent free cash flow and more as a capital-intensive technology platform whose returns remain years away.