New Online AI Doctorate Opens Applications for African Professionals

The Open Institute of Technology (OPIT), a European-accredited online higher education institution, has launched a Professional Doctorate in Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) beginning September 2026, with Ghana explicitly named among the African markets the programme is designed to serve.

The qualification is a Level 8 programme delivered entirely online, structured to accommodate working professionals without requiring them to step away from their careers. OPIT describes it as a response to rising demand across Africa’s digital economies for senior leaders who can move beyond understanding AI to deploying it responsibly within organisations and institutions.

“We are seeing a very clear demand across countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Cameroon for leaders who can use AI responsibly and productively, translating technical possibilities into decisions and results,” said Riccardo Ocleppo, Founder of OPIT. “This professional doctorate was created to fill that gap, offering a flexible pathway for working professionals.”

The programme sets itself apart from a traditional doctorate by prioritising applied research over purely academic inquiry. Assessment criteria evaluate not only the methodological rigour of a candidate’s research but also its practical value and real-world applicability. The target population includes executives, managers and sector specialists across finance, healthcare, education, telecoms, public policy and other fields where AI adoption is reshaping operations.

To qualify, applicants must hold a Master’s degree in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) discipline. Those with a Master’s in a non-STEM field may still apply provided they have at least five years of professional experience in a domain where AI has meaningful impact.

The programme typically takes three years to complete, during which candidates develop and conduct an applied research project under the guidance of academic supervisors. From the second year, participants who choose not to complete the full doctorate can exit with a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Applied Artificial Intelligence, providing a formal qualification at an intermediate stage.

OPIT is accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) under both the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and the Malta Qualifications Framework (MQF), giving its programmes formal recognition across Europe and validity with international employers.

For Ghana, where the government has positioned digital technology and AI capability as central to its economic transformation agenda, the availability of a flexible, internationally accredited doctorate in applied AI addresses a genuine gap. Building a pipeline of professionals who can govern, deploy and evaluate AI systems across sectors is increasingly understood as a prerequisite for translating the country’s digital ambitions into sustainable outcomes.

Applications for the September 2026 intake are open. Further information is available at opit.com.