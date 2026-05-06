Africa’s Debt Advocates Reject IMF Spring Meeting Outcomes

Civil society groups from Africa and Latin America have delivered a sharp rebuke of the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, warning that the policy prescriptions emerging from Washington are deepening rather than resolving the fiscal crises confronting developing economies.

The meetings, held in Washington DC from 13 to 18 April 2026, took place against a backdrop of renewed global instability, including the impacts of conflict in the Middle East that have driven up energy and food prices, exacerbating existing structural vulnerabilities in developing regions.

Speaking at a press briefing organised by the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD) on key takeaways from the Spring Meetings and the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Financing for Development Forum, advocates argued that the Bretton Woods institutions continue to treat what is fundamentally a structural crisis as a temporary liquidity problem, responding with more lending and fiscal consolidation rather than systemic reform.

“Every additional dollar spent on debt servicing is a dollar less for healthcare, education, social protection or climate adaptation,” said Daniela Berdeja, Debt Analyst and Manager of the Latin American Vulnerability Atlas at the Latin American Network on Debt, Development and Rights (Latindadd).

The scale of that pressure is severe. In 2025, African governments spent nearly one fifth of their revenues on interest, and four out of five spent more on debt service than on health or education.

Critics argued that IMF-supported programmes, which typically require fiscal consolidation and structural adjustment in exchange for financing, create a direct contradiction for countries attempting simultaneously to invest in climate resilience, social protection and energy transition. The growing number of countries entering IMF programmes amid energy and food price shocks was noted as a concern rather than a sign of institutional effectiveness, as conditionality tied to those programmes constrains precisely the public spending that could cushion vulnerable populations.

Diana Mochoge, Policy Research and Advocacy Officer at AFRODAD, highlighted one concrete development from the Spring Meetings: the launch by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) of a Borrowers’ Platform designed to bring debtor nations together for peer-to-peer learning and collective advocacy on debt issues, aimed at giving Africa and the Global South a stronger voice in reshaping the global financial architecture.

The G20 Common Framework for debt treatment also drew criticism for moving too slowly and delivering too little meaningful relief. Advocates at the briefing called instead for large-scale debt cancellation, fairer and more transparent restructuring mechanisms, and the establishment of a United Nations Framework Convention on Sovereign Debt, a proposal that has been gaining support from African Union member states and other Global South governments.

Grace Namugambe of the African Women’s Development and Communication Network (FEMNET) warned that the push to phase out broad-based subsidies in favour of targeted social protection carries particular risks for women, who bear disproportionate economic burdens when fuel and food prices rise and public services contract. She noted that cuts to public services and regressive taxation linked to fiscal consolidation programmes reduce women’s ability to participate in economic activity and undermine broader development outcomes.

The Bretton Woods Project noted that the IMF’s Independent Evaluation Office fiscal policy report released in December 2025 confirmed that trade-offs between fiscal sustainability, growth and distribution remain subordinate to fiscal consolidation in low- and middle-income countries, and that IMF staff have not systematically assessed how adjustment policies burden low-income households.

For Ghana, which completed its own IMF Extended Credit Facility programme and has made substantial progress in macroeconomic stabilisation, the civil society critique carries relevance beyond the immediate. The structural pressures that advocates describe, including high debt servicing costs, constrained fiscal space and external vulnerability to commodity shocks, remain active features of Ghana’s economic landscape even as headline indicators improve. The architecture that governs how those pressures are managed internationally continues to be shaped by institutions whose legitimacy and responsiveness the 2026 Spring Meetings have brought back into sharp focus.