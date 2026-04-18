New CAF Acting Chief Puts Ghana’s Hosting Bid in the Spotlight

The Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) newly appointed Acting General Secretary used his first official visit to Ghana to signal the continental body’s backing for the country’s ambitions to host major football tournaments, adding weight to growing efforts to position Ghana as a premier destination for African football events.

Samson Adamu, who was appointed Acting General Secretary on March 29, 2026, following the resignation of his predecessor Véron Mosengo-Omba, accompanied Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku to a meeting with Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams on Friday, April 17, in Accra. Adamu is the first Nigerian to hold the role since CAF was founded, and CAF President Patrice Motsepe has publicly encouraged him to also contest the permanent position.

The visit carried symbolic significance beyond its agenda. Adamu’s choice to make Ghana one of his earliest engagements as acting head of the continental administration signals a relationship that could prove consequential for Ghana’s tournament hosting bids. He urged authorities to treat infrastructure improvements as a priority, noting that the quality of pitches and sporting facilities remains a decisive factor when CAF evaluates prospective host nations. CAF confirmed it would provide technical assistance to support Ghana’s upgrade efforts.

Simeon-Okraku, who also serves as CAF’s Second Vice-President, brings added institutional leverage to these negotiations. The GFA president’s dual role gives Ghana a direct line into CAF’s decision-making structures at a time when the government is planning to construct eight new stadia, with three projects expected to break ground in 2026.

Minister Adams reaffirmed that the government views football as central to national cohesion and is committed to building stronger frameworks for grassroots and school sports. The discussions reflect a coordinated push by government, the GFA and CAF to restore Ghana’s standing as a host of major football competitions across Africa and beyond.