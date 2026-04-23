‘Nestlé for Good’ Debuts in Ghana: Real Stories, Real Impact Across Nutrition, Planet and Communities

Nestlé Ghana has launched its ‘Nestlé for Good’ campaign, a regional initiative aimed at telling real beneficiary stories while delivering measurable impact in nutrition, environmental sustainability, and community development.

Described as “how we translate our purpose into action in Ghana,” the campaign is Nestlé’s commitment to proactively share stories that make a positive difference for people and communities while running a responsible, sustainable business.

Ghana becomes the third market to roll out ‘Nestlé for Good’ after Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria. Other West African countries are set to launch soon, with plans to scale to Central Africa.

Three Pillars, One Umbrella

The campaign rests on three key pillars:

1. Nutrition & Healthy Living: Tackling malnutrition through quality, affordable, fortified products. Examples include CERELAC variants — the regular option and CERELAC with No Refined Sugars — giving parents choices based on dietary preference.

2. Communities: Building resilient livelihoods. The Nestlé Cocoa Plan, active since 2015, supports ∼18,000 farmers across 11 districts with good agricultural practices, child labour monitoring, and deforestation prevention. In 2025, Nestlé started an income accelerator program providing €500 income support to farmers. Youth development includes annual internships with UG and KNUST, while Nestlé has backed the President’s Independence Day Awards for over 30 years, recognizing 52 top BECE students yearly.

3. Planet: Operating sustainably. Solar PV at the Tema factory spans 16,400 m² and generates over 2MW, displacing 30%+ of daytime power and saving 722 tCO2e. Project Tricycle, launched in 2019, has deployed 88 tricycles for plastic recovery, collecting more plastic waste since inception than the company used over the same period.

Why Now?

“Nestlé Ghana is amplifying its impact now because trust is earned when you can show clear proof points,” panelists said. “People want to see how brands contribute to nutrition, livelihoods and environmental sustainability — not just what we sell, but how we operate.”

To deliver, Nestlé is calling on employees, partners, and media to act as ambassadors. Internally, key messages are shared via everyday touchpoints, including creative lock screen messages. Media are invited to dive deeper into each pillar, access testimonials, and visit project sites for accurate, first-hand reporting.

Industry Validation & Leadership

Seth Twum-Akwaboah of the Association of Ghana Industries noted the campaign is “long overdue,” citing Nestlé’s consistent wins in AGI’s Sustainable Manufacturing category over the past three years. The awards assess quality standards, employee well-being, safety, responsible sourcing, and environmental stewardship.

Nestlé says it will lead by maintaining standards, aiming higher, and owning the narrative with verified data. “Consistency builds trust and gives others a model they can replicate,” the company said.

What Success Looks Like in One Year

– Salome Azevedo, MD: “When testimonials of beneficiaries urge us on to do more, when employees become ambassadors, and consumers are happy to learn about real life-changing stories behind their favorite brands.”

– Patricia Ekaba, Corporate Affairs: “Clarity and consistency — employees, partners and media can explain ‘Nestlé for Good’ in the same simple way, using the same facts.”

– Seth Twum-Akwaboah, AGI: “When interventions are strong enough to be replicated — other companies see what works, adopt similar approaches, and collective private sector impact grows.”