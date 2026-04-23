MTN SME Ghana Awards Launched to Empower Ghanaian SMEs

The 2025 MTN SME Ghana Awards has been officially launched in Accra as part of sustained efforts to empower Ghanaian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand beyond the country’s borders through innovation, resilience, and digital transformation.

This year’s edition of the awards, sponsored by MTN Ghana, is on the theme “Empowering SMEs to Scale Beyond Borders through Innovation, Resilience, and Digital Solutions.”

This initiative aims to spotlight and celebrate Ghana’s most promising businesses that are embracing technology, creating resilient business models, and gearing up to compete in both regional and international markets.

The eighth edition of the awards will recognise outstanding enterprises across agribusiness, manufacturing, digital technology, trade and women-led entrepreneurship, while providing a platform for visibility, strategic partnerships and business expansion.

MTN Says Partnership Goes Beyond Sponsorship

Speaking at the launch, the Senior Manager for SME Sales at MTN Ghana, Mohammed Abubakar Siddiq, said the company’s involvement in the awards reflects a deeper commitment to supporting Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

According to him, MTN’s partnership with the organisers is not simply a sponsorship arrangement but a deliberate investment in the future of Ghanaian businesses.

He said the company is committed to ensuring that local enterprises are not only celebrated for their achievements but are also equipped with the tools and digital support needed to scale sustainably.

Mr Siddiq noted that the awards made a successful return last year after a five-year break, with MTN joining the initiative because of its belief in recognising excellence across Ghana’s diverse SME sector.

Building Businesses Through Digital Support

Mr Siddiq said through the MTN SME Accelerate Programme, the company has continued to build the capacity, confidence and competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses through training, mentoring and digital solutions.

He disclosed that under the third edition of the programme, SME clinics have already been held in Ho and Kumasi, reaching hundreds of entrepreneurs with practical business knowledge, networking opportunities and strategies for expansion.

He added that the programme would be extended to the Northern, Eastern, Greater Accra and Western regions to ensure that more businesses across the country benefit from the initiative.

According to him, MTN has also invested significantly in Ghana’s digital infrastructure over the years because connectivity remains essential for business growth.

He explained that solutions such as broadband services and specialised SME digital platforms are helping to create an ecosystem that can produce the next generation of successful Ghanaian enterprises.

“The next great Ghanaian business leader may not be in a boardroom today. They could be in a market in Kumasi, a workshop in Ho, or a home office in Accra, building something extraordinary with limited resources and unlimited determination,” he said.

Organisers Highlight Opportunity for SMEs

The Executive Director of SME GrowAfrica, Kwesi Ofori Jnr, described the awards as more than a recognition scheme, saying it has become a movement that celebrates the boldness of the Ghanaian entrepreneur.

He said many SMEs continue to thrive despite economic challenges and deserve a stronger platform to showcase their impact.

Mr Ofori said the awards provide participating businesses with visibility, credibility and access to opportunities that can help them move from local relevance to international competitiveness.

He noted that some previous winners had gone on to secure international exposure, mentorship and strategic business partnerships after participating in the scheme.

According to him, the continued partnership with MTN Ghana has strengthened the platform by combining recognition with practical business empowerment.

GEA Calls for Stronger SME Ecosystem

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Margaret Ansei, underscored the importance of digitalisation in transforming Ghana’s SME sector.

She said technology has become a major equaliser, making it possible for small businesses in Ghana to reach customers beyond the country’s borders.

Mrs Ansei noted that the question is no longer whether Ghanaian SMEs can compete globally, but whether the country is creating the right ecosystem to support them.

She observed that SMEs account for more than 85 per cent of businesses in Ghana and contribute significantly to employment, innovation and national development.

However, she acknowledged that many businesses continue to face challenges including limited access to finance, weak digital capacity, restricted market access and regulatory bottlenecks.

She called for stronger collaboration between government, financial institutions, telecom providers and development partners to create a more supportive environment for business growth.

According to her, platforms such as the MTN SME Ghana Awards are important because they not only reward success but also inspire confidence and signal that Ghanaian businesses are ready for global engagement.

Transparent Process for All Businesses

The Managing Director of Ephesus Business School, Daniel Nii Otokunor Sackey, said the awards process remains transparent, competitive and open to businesses of all sizes across the country.

He explained that entries would undergo a rigorous process involving documentation review, field verification and independent jury assessment before winners are selected.

Mr Sackey encouraged entrepreneurs not to underestimate their businesses, stressing that even the smallest enterprise can emerge as a winner if it demonstrates innovation, sound management and measurable impact.

He said the organisers remain committed to preserving the integrity of the awards by ensuring that each stage of the selection process is handled independently and professionally.

Spotlight on Ghana’s Business Future

The 2025 MTN SME Ghana Awards is expected to attract entries from businesses across the country as organisers seek to spotlight enterprises that are redefining industries and contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s economic transformation.

The initiative will continue to serve as a powerful platform for recognising businesses that are not only surviving in difficult conditions but are building the foundation for Ghana’s future economic growth.