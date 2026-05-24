Nestlé Ghana and ECOM Ghana Open New Classroom Block for Adarkwa Methodist Primary

Nestlé Ghana and ECOM Ghana have delivered a newly built six-unit classroom block to Adarkwa Methodist Primary School in the Eastern Region. The project is part of ongoing efforts to improve education in cocoa-growing communities across Ghana.

The handover took place on Friday, May 22. Stakeholders present described the facility – which includes classrooms, offices, storerooms, and toilets – as a major boost for learning in Adarkwa.

Nestlé Ghana Managing Director Salome Azevedo said the initiative was meant to inspire hope and create greater opportunities for children in the community. “I am delighted to be here today for this brief ceremony to hand over a six-unit classroom block with offices, storeroom, and toilet facilities to the Adarkwa Methodist Primary School, an initiative that will inspire new hope and create greater opportunities for the children of this community,” she stated.

She emphasized that safe, comfortable classrooms are critical for shaping young minds and nurturing dreams. “In a good classroom, students feel comfortable, respected, and ready to learn. It is a place where young minds are shaped, confidence is built, and dreams are nurtured,” she added.

Mrs. Azevedo disclosed that Nestlé Ghana had already commissioned four schools in the Ashanti Region earlier this year and was also commissioning another in Akroma, Central Region. Three more schools are under construction with ECOM Ghana and are expected to be completed before year-end.

She noted the project reflects Nestlé’s commitment to cocoa-growing communities where it sources raw materials: “We source cocoa from these communities, and we want to see them thrive in a sustainable way. This project is extremely important to us, and we will continue to invest in these communities.” She also revealed the desks in the new classrooms were made from recycled plastic as part of efforts to tackle plastic waste.

Speaking on behalf of the Suhum Municipal Chief Executive, Lydia Ohenewa Sarah, a presiding member commended Nestlé and ECOM for investing in education infrastructure. She said the facility would improve teaching and learning, inspire confidence, encourage attendance, and promote better academic performance. She urged the school, parents, and community to maintain it for future generations.

Headmaster Emmanuel Padi expressed gratitude, calling the project the fulfillment of a long-held dream. He said the school had operated for nearly 90 years in a dilapidated structure that affected teaching. “The children were not coming to school frequently. Sometimes they got sick because the classrooms were too hot. During rainfall and extreme heat, academic work had to stop,” he explained. He believes the new facility will improve performance and boost enrollment.