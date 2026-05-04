NDC’s compulsory road towing policy could worsen economic pressure on drivers – Lawyer Paul Twum Barimah warns

Lawyer and former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah, has cautioned that the proposed compulsory road towing policy under the National Democratic Congress administration could deepen the financial struggles of commercial transport operators, particularly taxi and trotro drivers who are already under economic pressure.

Speaking on the development, Lawyer Twum Barimah argued that the policy, which is expected to form part of amendments to Ghana’s Road Traffic and Road Safety regulations, may impose additional costs on drivers at a time when they are grappling with rising fuel prices, increasing spare parts expenses, roadworthy fees, and general maintenance challenges.

The proposed policy is part of a broader transport sector reform being considered by government, which is aimed at strengthening road safety enforcement, improving traffic discipline, and ensuring the swift removal of broken down vehicles from major roads. The initiative is also linked in public discussions to wider reforms under what has been referred to as the Okada law.

Under the proposal, vehicle owners would be required to either subscribe to approved towing service providers or obtain insurance packages that include towing coverage. Officials from the National Road Safety Authority have explained that the measure is intended to improve emergency response times, reduce congestion caused by stalled vehicles, and enhance overall road safety management.

The Director General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba, has confirmed that the reform is part of ongoing legislative updates designed to modernise road safety systems and strengthen enforcement mechanisms across the country’s road network.

However, the proposal has generated concern among transport operators and stakeholder groups, who argue that the policy could add to the already heavy financial burden facing commercial drivers. Many drivers say operating costs have increased significantly in recent years, making it difficult to absorb any additional mandatory charges.

Lawyer Paul Twum Barimah further stressed the need for broader stakeholder engagement before the policy is implemented. He noted that transport operators must be fully consulted to ensure that the policy does not create unintended hardship or trigger resistance within the sector.

Transport unions and driver associations have also called on Parliament, both Majority and Minority members, to carefully examine the financial implications of the policy. They have urged the government to ensure that any final decision balances road safety objectives with the economic realities facing commercial transport operators in Ghana.