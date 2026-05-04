Ghana Rises to 4th in Africa on Press Freedom Index, MRI Urges Caution

Ghana has climbed to 39th place globally and 4th in Africa on the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), but the Media Research Institute (MRi) has cautioned that the improvement, while welcome, does not reflect the country’s full potential.

RSF released the index on April 30, coinciding with World Press Freedom Day on May 3, under the theme “Shaping a Future of Peace.” Ghana’s global ranking improved by 13 places from 52nd in 2025, and its overall score rose from 67.13 to 72.20. On the continent, Ghana trails only South Africa, Namibia and Seychelles in the rankings.

The improvement comes against a deeply troubling global backdrop. The 2026 index records press freedom at its lowest point in 25 years, with more than half of the 180 countries assessed — 52.2 percent — now classified as having “difficult” or “very serious” conditions for journalists. RSF described the criminalisation of journalism as an accelerating global trend, driven by the misuse of national security legislation, strategic lawsuits, and political hostility toward independent media.

Ghana’s progress stands out in this context, but MRi argued in a statement marking World Press Freedom Day that it should not be mistaken for a settled achievement. “MRi believes, whilst Ghana’s latest ranking on the World Press Freedom Index is a positive stride worth a pat on the shoulder, it is not impressive to warrant a wave of a white handkerchief, given the country’s potential to do better and pedigree as a pacesetter in Africa’s emancipation at all fronts,” the Institute said.

MRi’s breakdown of the index indicators reveals uneven performance. Ghana ranked 29th globally in both the Political and Legal categories, but fell to 50th in Economic conditions, 49th in the Social indicator and 60th in Security, pointing to persistent structural weaknesses in the media landscape that the headline ranking does not fully capture.

The Institute specifically cautioned the government against weaponising legal frameworks to restrict press freedom. “MRi particularly cautions the government to refrain from weaponising the law to criminalise press freedom,” its statement read, adding that collective efforts should focus on consolidating gains rather than allowing complacency to take hold.

MRi concluded by commending Ghanaian journalists and media practitioners for their continued dedication to public interest reporting, democratic accountability and national development.