NDC Chairman Drops North East Tour After Bawku Military Attack

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has called off his planned “Thank You Tour” of the North East Region, citing security concerns following a violent attack on a military escort convoy near Bawku.

A senior member of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) confirmed the decision was reached after consultations on the deteriorating security situation in the area, particularly a recent incident in Binduri where unidentified assailants targeted a military convoy.

The two-day tour had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 29, with visits to Yagaba, Walewale, and Nalerigu, before continuing on Thursday, April 30, to Bunkpurugu, Yunyoo, and Chereponi. Security agencies recommended the suspension as a precautionary measure to protect Nketiah, party supporters, and members of the public.

“Anytime there are disturbances, there are spillover effects. To be safe, we have decided to avoid the trip and focus on finding a lasting solution,” the REGSEC source said.

The tour forms part of a nationwide post-election outreach initiative Nketiah has been conducting across Ghana’s regions since late 2025, aimed at expressing appreciation to party supporters, traditional leaders, and community organisers who contributed to the NDC’s return to power in the 2024 general elections. The North East leg was among the final stops in this ongoing programme.

Local organisers and party sympathisers who had prepared to receive the chairman across the six constituencies were reportedly disappointed by the cancellation.

The Bawku enclave and surrounding districts have experienced repeated bouts of violence in recent months. The latest attack on military personnel has intensified security concerns and prompted heightened measures across parts of the North East and Upper East corridors.

No new dates for the North East tour have been announced, with the NDC indicating it will await a clearer picture of the security situation before rescheduling.