Nanatunde Davies: Africa Must Tell Its Own Mobile Money Story

At the inaugural Communicating Africa Summit in Accra, Nanatunde Davies, Risk and Compliance Senior Manager at MobileMoney Fintech LTD, called for Africa’s progress to be told with greater confidence, authenticity, and ownership by Africans themselves.

Speaking during a panel discussion, she urged the continent to move beyond outdated narratives of dependence and instead highlight the businesses, innovations, and home-grown solutions transforming lives and economies across Africa.

She cited mobile money as one of the clearest examples of that transformation — an African success story that has turned financial inclusion from aspiration into everyday reality.

What was once discussed largely as a development goal has, through mobile money, become a practical tool used daily by millions of people to send, receive, save and transact with greater ease and security.

In many communities, it has helped shift businesses from cash-heavy operations to digitally enabled enterprises, building resilience, expanding opportunity and strengthening participation in the formal economy.

Nanatunde said Africa is no longer searching for its voice; it has found it. The task now, she noted, is to use that voice to tell the continent’s story fully and truthfully — as one of resilience, enterprise, innovation and growing global relevance.

She said mobile money shows that Africa is not waiting to be defined by others, but is creating solutions to African challenges and building systems that can stand confidently alongside the best in the world.

As conversations about Africa’s future continue to evolve, mobile money remains a powerful reminder that some of the continent’s most compelling success stories are already being written at home — and should be told by Africans.