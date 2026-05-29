GS1 Ghana marks 20 Years of Driving Business Standards and Innovation

Global Standards One (GS1) Ghana is excited to commemorate its 20th Anniversary today with an impressive record of empowering over 2,000 businesses in Ghana and neighboring West African countries with globally recognized product barcodes (Global Trade Item Number – GTIN) to streamline retail operations and facilitate product marketing on domestic and international supermarket shelves.

A member of GS1—the global not-for-profit, standards organization—GS1 Ghana establishes supply chain standards, including the well-known point-of-sale barcode that helps to universally identify products and services. Leveraging the ‘603’country prefix, GS1 Ghana has since its establishment in 2006, supported small, medium and large-scale Ghanaian businesses with globally recognized barcodes to efficiently move their products across global supply chains, boosting stock management, traceability, and consumer confidence across markets.

GS1 Ghana, has over the past 20 years, led the charge in standardizing supply chain operations by implementing the GS1 system. This initiative has revolutionized industry practices across retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. GS1 Ghana has continuously collaborated with both public and private sectors, as well as international partners, to enhance transparency, improve product identification, and widen international trade opportunities. This includes collaborating with the Ghana Standards Authority’s Technical Working Committee to develop national standards for the ISO Traceability Standard on Cocoa and serving on the Technical Working Group for the National Pharmaceutical Traceability Strategy. GS1 Ghana also delivers specialized training for SMEs and has initiated industry education programmes to assist brand owners transition from traditional one-dimensional barcodes to multi-dimensional GS1-powered QR codes.

The 20th Anniversary celebrations will feature sector industry workshops, a stakeholder forum and recognition awards to stakeholders and businesses that have championed the adoption of GS1 standards in Ghana and beyond.

About GS1 Ghana

The GS1 Ghana journey began in 2004, when Mr. Kofi Essuman, then Packaging Development Manager at Unilever Ghana, recognizing the urgent need for product barcodes at local retail checkouts, spearheaded the formation of an organization to issue barcodes in Ghana. This initiative was supported by leading fast-moving consumer goods companies, supermarkets, and other stakeholders including Unilever Ghana, Cleaning Solutions, Ghana Agro Food Company Limited, Afriquelink, MaxMart Shopping Center, Housemart, Ghana Standards Board, and the Glass Jar Users Association, who collectively endorsed Ghana’s application for membership in the global GS1 organization.

GS1 welcomed Ghana, along with Albania and Ivory Coast into its fold during its General Assembly in Malta on May 29 2006, bringing its total membership to 104 organizations. Following this milestone, Ghana’s then Ministry of Trade and Industry supported GS1 Ghana’s early development, to provide local manufacturers with essential barcodes and supply chain solutions. Demonstrating its commitment to streamlining supply chain operations, the Government of Ghana sponsored two staff of GSI Ghana on a study tour to the GS1 Global Office in Brussels in 2007.

GS1 Ghana remains committed to innovating, collaborating, and delivering solutions that empower businesses to succeed in an increasingly digital and connected global economy.