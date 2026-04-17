Naira Holds Steady at Official Market as Parallel Rate Gap Persists

The Nigerian Naira opened trading on Friday on a relatively stable footing at the official foreign exchange window, though a persistent premium in the parallel market continues to reflect underlying demand pressures.

The Naira opened at an official rate of 1,340.88 per Dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Friday, maintaining a calmer phase compared to earlier volatility this month when rising import demand placed pressure on the local currency. Recent interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), including strategic liquidity injections, have helped balance supply and demand within the official window.

Trading Economics data confirms the USD/NGN rate fell marginally to 1,340.26 on April 17, down 0.05 percent from the previous session. Over the past 12 months, the Naira has strengthened by more than 16 percent against the Dollar.

The parallel market continues to tell a different story. Bureau de Change operators in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano have been quoting the Dollar between 1,465 and 1,490 Naira, reflecting sustained retail demand for the greenback that the official window has not fully absorbed.

International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) providers are quoting 1 Dollar at approximately 1,382 Naira as of Friday morning, sitting between the two market tiers.

Analysts attribute the current official market stability to improved crude oil production and a more transparent price discovery mechanism within the NFEM. However, they caution that global inflationary pressures and any shift in United States interest rate policy could influence the Naira’s trajectory in the weeks ahead.