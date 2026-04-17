Alaba Confirmed Leaving Real Madrid as Free Agent This Summer

David Alaba’s five-year chapter at Real Madrid is drawing to a close, with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming on Friday that the Austrian defender will depart as a free agent when his contract expires in June.

Romano posted on Friday that Alaba is expected to leave Real Madrid as a free agent, as he had reported since November, adding that several clubs have already approached the Austrian defender ahead of his availability on the open market.

The 33-year-old’s departure follows a difficult final phase at the Santiago Bernabeu, where recurring injuries have significantly limited his contribution. Real Madrid’s decision not to offer a contract extension is linked to both his fitness record and the club’s broader defensive restructuring plans.

Alaba suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in December 2023, and complications in his recovery kept him sidelined for more than a year. Since returning, he has found it difficult to reclaim a regular starting position and was sidelined again recently due to muscle overload.

Despite the injury-hit final seasons, Alaba leaves with a substantial legacy at the club. He made 126 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring five goals and contributing nine assists, winning the UEFA Champions League twice, two La Liga titles, and one Copa del Rey.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia and Turkey have emerged as serious suitors, with Galatasaray reported to be among the keenest on securing his signature, viewing the Austrian as a player who could immediately strengthen their defence.

Real Madrid are already planning for Alaba’s replacement, with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, also approaching the end of his contract, identified as the top defensive target ahead of the summer window.